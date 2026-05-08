Canada's Prime Minister Expresses Solidarity with Lebanon and Condemns Israeli Aggression

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed solidarity with Lebanon and condemned Israeli aggression in a statement on social media. He also emphasized his support for Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah and called for the preservation of a meaningful ceasefire and the safe return of refugees.

مارک کارنی، نخست‌وزیر کانادا، در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس همبستگی کشورش با مردم لبنان و تمامیت ارضی این کشور را ابراز داشت. او با اشاره به گفت‌وگوی خود با رییس‌جمهوری لبنان افزود که در این گفت‌وگو «تجاوز غیرقانونی اسرائیل و حملات مداوم حزب‌الله به اسرائیل» را محکوم کرده است.

کارنی همچنین به حمایت کامل خود از تلاش‌های دولت لبنان برای خلع سلاح حزب‌الله اشاره کرد و نوشت: «بر اهمیت حفظ آتش‌بس معنادار و ایجاد شرایط برای بازگشت امن غیرنظامیان آواره به خانه‌های‌شان تأکید کردم. » مایک والتز، نماینده آمریکا در سازمان ملل متحد، در سخنانی گفت: «آیا کشورهای عضو شورای امنیت تصمیم می‌گیرند در کنار رژیمی بایستند که مردم خود را قتل عام می‌کند، همسایگان خود را مورد بی‌رحمی قرار می‌دهد و اقتصاد جهان را خفه می‌کند؟

یا در کنار شهرهای درخشان منامه، شهر کویت، دبی، ریاض و دوحه خواهند ایستاد؛ در کنار مردمی که به دنبال آینده‌ای بهتر هستند، نه تنها برای مردم خود، بلکه برای منطقه و برای جهان؟ » او گفت: «من می‌دانم ایالات متحده چه تصمیمی می‌گیرد. و ما تصمیم می‌گیریم که از آزادی دریانوردی حمایت کنیم. ما تصمیم می‌گیریم که از قوانین بین‌المللی حمایت کنیم.

ما تصمیم می‌گیریم که در کنار شرکای خود در مسیر پیشرفت باشیم.





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Canada Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli Aggression Mark Carney Prime Minister Solidarity Ceasefire Refugees

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