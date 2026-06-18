Criticism of Iran-US Deal: Widespread Anger and Disappointment among Citizens

The Iran-US deal has been met with widespread anger and disappointment among citizens, with many viewing it as ineffective in improving the lives of people and as a sign of the government's disregard for the killing of protesters. The deal, which includes provisions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of some financial restrictions on Iran, and the expectation of future negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, has been criticized for not addressing the rights of the people or their demands.

متن توافق میان جمهوری اسلامی و آمریکا، با خشم و ناامیدی گسترده شهروندان مواجه شده است. شماری از مخاطبان ایران‌اینترنشنال در پیام‌هایی، این سند را در بهبود وضعیت مردم بی‌اثر خواندند و آن را مصداق نادیده گرفتن کشتار معترضان از سوی حکومت توصیف کردند.

بسیاری از پیام‌ها با انتقاد از نادیده گرفته شدن مطالبات مردم ایران در روند مذاکرات همراه شده و شماری از شهروندان نیز گفتند تجربه سال‌های گذشته باعث شده امیدی به بهبود وضعیت معیشتبخش قابل توجهی از پیام‌های رسیده به ایران‌اینترنشنال متوجه مواضع دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، در ماه‌های اخیر درباره جمهوری اسلامی است. برخی از مخاطبان گفتند ترامپ با آغاز اعتراضات دی‌ماه و پس از آن، بارها از «کمک به مردم» صحبت کرده و از کشته‌شدگان اعتراضات و حمایت از مطالب آنان سخن به میان آورده بود، اما در نهایت توافقی حاصل شد که به گفته این شهروندان، جایی برای حقوق بشر و خواسته‌های مردم ایران در آن دیده نمی‌شود.

یکی از مخاطبان نوشت: «ترامپ یک تاجر است که در درجه اول سود و منفعت خود و کشورش را می‌بیند و برایش اهمیتی ندارد در ایران چه اتفاقاتی افتاده یا در آینده خواهد افتاد. »شهروند دیگری نوشت: «آقای ترامپ، خیانت شما چنان در قلب و ذهنمان ماند که اگر روزی آمریکا به یاری مردم ایران نیاز داشته باشد، هرگز حتی یک نفر سمتتان خواهد آمد.

» مخاطب دیگری هم گفت: «جاویدنام دادیم، قحطی و فقر بیشتر را تحمل کردیم، جنگ شد، بیشتر از آرزوهایمان دور شدیم، آسیب دیدیم، به ناحق کشته شدیم، اما اورانیوم هدف اصلی بود. در این چند بند توافق‌نامه، هیچ حرفی از مردم ایران به میان نیامد. »۱۴ ماده‌ای تفاهم آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی را قرائت کرد.

سندی که مفاد مربوط به بازگشایی تنگه هرمز، کاهش برخی محدودیت‌های مالی علیه جمهوری اسلامی و همچنین انتظارات مربوط به رسیدگی به برنامه هسته‌ای ایران در مذاکرات فنی آینده را مشخص می‌کند. انتشار بخش‌هایی از این متن در رسانه‌ها بازتابی بسیار گسترده یافت و انتقادهایی از رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا را در پی داشت





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Iran-US Deal Criticism Anger Disappointment Government Protesters Rights People Negotiations Nuclear Program Strait Of Hormuz Financial Restrictions President Trump President Rouhani Mohammad-Baqer Calavi Student Protests Economic Impact Citizens' Expectations Change Unity Hope Perspective Impact On People's Lives Trust In Government Trust In Foreign Governments

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