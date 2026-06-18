Cristiano Ronaldo fails to break six-tournament goal scoring record in Portugal vs Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, failed to score a goal in Portugal's first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Congo, failing to break the record for the most goals scored in six consecutive tournaments. The first round of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has seen a mix of predictable and surprising results, with teams now preparing for the knockout stage.

کریستیانو رونالدو که با ششمین حضور در جام جهانی با رکورد لیونل مسی برابری می‌کند در اولین مسابقه پرتغال برابر جمهوری دموکراتیک کنگو نتوانست گلزنی کند تا رکورد باز کردن دروازه در شش تورنمنت متوالی را در اختیار نداشته باشد.

اولین هفته از مسابقات جام جهانی فوتبال ۲۰۲۶ پس از آن به پایان رسید که هر ۴۸ تیم حاضر، بازی نخست خود را در مرحله گروهی برگزار کردند. مرحله‌ای که تا اینجا ترکیبی از نتایج قابل پیش‌بینی و شگفتی‌ساز را رقم زده است. تیم‌ها حالا خود را برای حضور دوباره در زمین در دیدارهای حساس دور دوم مرحله گروهی آماده می‌کنند، جایی که نبرد برای امتیازهای حیاتی صعود به مرحله حذفی شدت گرفته است





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Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Republic Of Congo FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Break Six-Tournamen Portugal Vs Congo Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Break Six-Tournamen Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Break Six-Tournamen Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Break Six-Tournamen

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