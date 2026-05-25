The Council of the Wall Street Journal criticizes the U.S. for giving Iran favors before the nuclear deal and argues that the regime's survival in these circumstances is a real betrayal that will harm the interests of the United States more than the people of Iran. The article also discusses the possibility of the U.S. providing financial incentives to Iran to make the deal more attractive, as well as the continuation of negotiations on nuclear issues and the reduction of sanctions for a period of 60 days or more.

شورای سردبیری روزنامه وال‌استریت ژورنال، در یادداشتی انتقادی نوشته است که واشینگتن پیش از امضای یک توافق هسته‌ای، در حال دادن امتیازاتی به حکومت ایران است و نجات رژیم ایران در این شرایط خیانتی واقعی خواهد بود که بیش از آنکه به مردم ایران ضربه بزند، به منافع ایالات متحده لطمه می‌زند.

همچنین، بر اساس گزارش‌های منتشرشده، توافق اولیه شامل پایان دادن به محاصره‌ها از سوی هر دو طرف است و احتمال دارد آمریکا نیز برای جذاب‌تر کردن توافق، امتیازاتی مالی به تهران ارائه کند. همچنین، شورای سردبیری وال‌استریت ژورنال نوشته است که مشکل اساسی در اینجاست که فشار آمریکا پیش از برچیدن برنامه هسته‌ای ایران پایان می‌یابد.

اگر محاصره برداشته شود و جمهوری اسلامی بتواند نفت ایران را بفروشد، تنها ابزار باقی‌مانده برای وادار کردن تهران به امتیازدهی هسته‌ای، تهدید به ازسرگیری جنگی دیگر خواهد بود





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