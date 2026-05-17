Countries in GCC Seek New Pathway for Negotiations with Iran

The text reports on the efforts of countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to open a new channel of dialogue with Iran, following the recent security and political developments in the region. It mentions that due to the intensified regional crisis and the pressure that GCC countries have faced by participating in the war alongside the United States and Israel, the timing of negotiations between GCC and Iran has significant political implications, which might require the establishment of a new regional cooperation mechanism to reduce dependence on foreign powers and foster new forms of security co-ordination.

ایسنا: موضوع گشودن مسیر جدید تفاهم با ایران از سوی کشورهای شورای همکاری خلیج فارس به دغدغه های امنیتی و سیاسی منطقه واکنش نشان داد.

به نظر رئیس مرکز مطالعات سیاسی المدار (صالح المطیری), صحبت از احتمال دستیابی به تفاهم بین این کشورها و ایران هنوز با نتیجه روابط تهران و واشنگتن مرتبط است و مشخص نیست این تفاهم به آتش‌بس دائمی منجر می‌شود. کارشناس سیاست‌های غرب آسیا (محجوب الزویری) بیان کرد که با تشدید بحران منطقه و فشارهای این کشورها برای مشارکت در جنگ در کنار ایالات متحده و اسرائیل، زمان‌بندی گفت‌وگو برای تفاهمات بین این کشورها و ایران، پیامدهای سیاسی مهمی دارد که نیاز به ایجاد یک سیستم همکاری منطقه‌ای را برای کاهش وابستگی به قدرت‌های خارجی، و ایجاد هماهنگی امنیتی و سیاسی جدید در منطقه ایجاب می‌کند.

تحلیلگران معتقدند که اظهارات اخیر، نشان‌دهنده پیش رفتن کشورهابه سمت مهار تنش‌ها با ایران از طریق گفت‌وگو و تفاهم منطقه‌ای است، با توجه به نگرانی‌ها در مورد پیامدهای هرگونه تشدید تنش نظامی بر امنیت انرژی، کشتیرانی و اقتصاد کشورهای شورای همکاری خلیج فارس





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