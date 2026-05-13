Conditions of Children Detained by Trump Policies

CNN reports on the conditions of children who are detained under Trump policies. According to government officials and child lawyers, court hearings related to the deportation of children have been delayed for weeks or even months, causing a backlog in the court system and slowing down the process of resolving cases.
سیانان گزارشی از شرایط کودکانی که طبق سیاستهای ترامپ غیرقانونی هستند منتشر کرده است. به نقل از مقامات دولتی و وکلای کودکان، جلسات رسیدگی به پروندههای مهاجرتی مربوط به اخراج کودکان مهاجر بازداشتشده هفتهها یا حتی ماهها جلو انداخته شده تا روند رسیدگی را تسریع کند.
در این گزارش آمده است کودکانی، حتی کودکان چهارساله، مجبورند بارها و بارها در دادگاه حاضر شوند و در عرض چند هفته، بدون کمک حقوقی، آخرین اطلاعات مربوط به وضعیت پرونده خود را ارائه دهند. جلسات مکرر دادگاه برای کودکانی که تازه با دادگاهها و سیستم مهاجرت آشنا میشوند، نگرانکننده است. به گفته یکی از فعالان، کودکان اغلب «فشار زیادی» را احساس میکنند و برخی از آنها وقتی مجبور به رفتن به دادگاه میشوند، شلوار خود را خیس میکنند.
این آخرین مورد از مجموعه اقدامات درباره کودکانی است که بدون همراه به آمریکا رسیدهاند یا به دلیل عملیات اجرای قانون مهاجرت و گمرک که منجر به بازداشت سرپرستان آنها شده است، به بازداشتگاه دولتی بازگشتهاند. این تلاش، نگرانیهایی را در میان وکلا و مدافعان حقوق کودک ایجاد کرده است. آنها فکر میکنند این جدول زمانی سبب میشود کودکان در شرایط آسیبپذیر قرار گیرند.
یک وکیل مدیر برنامه کودکان میگوید: «همه آنها احساسات متعددی همچون سردرگمی، ترس و ناامیدی را تجربه میکنند». کودکان مهاجر بدون همراه، جمعیتی آسیبپذیر هستند که اغلب در کشور خود یا در طول سفر به ایالات متحده، آسیبهای روحی را تجربه کردهاند. اما سخنگوی وزارت بهداشت و خدمات انسانی آمریکا به سیانان پاسخ داد این وزارتخانه «بر حلوفصل پروندههای مربوط به کودکان بدون همراه در اسرع وقت و به طور کارآمد و مطابق با قانون متمرکز است».
از نظر دولت ترامپ: «بسیاری از این کودکان در معرض خطر قاچاق و استثمار هستند و در برخی موارد توسط کارتلها در شرایط خطرناک و اجباری از مرز عبور داده میشوند. پیشبرد پروندهها به مختلکردن این شبکهها کمک و تضمین میکند کودکان در اسرع وقت به محیطهای امن بازگردانده شوند. کاهش زمان بازداشت همچنین هزینههای مالیاتدهندگان را کاهش میدهد و تضمین میکند سیستم طبق برنامه عمل میکند».
دولت ترامپ فعالیتهای دیگری را نیز آغاز کرده است، از جمله اقداماتی برای ردیابی صدها هزار کودک مهاجر بدون همراه، کاهش کمکهای حقوقی برای کودکان بدون همراه در مراحل مهاجرت و صدور دستورالعملهایی برای محدودکردن شهروندی بر اساس حق تولد و موارد دیگر. وکلا و وکلایی که با کودکان کار میکنند، میگویند تسریع در زمان رسیدگی به پروندههای مهاجرتی، شرایط دشوار فعلی را برای کودکانی که نمیدانند آیا آزاد میشوند، آیا کمک مهاجرتی دریافت میکنند، آیا قبل از دریافت هریک از این پاسخها اخراج میشوند یا خیر، سختتر میکند
Trump Policies Child Detention Court Hearings Backlog In The Court System Slowing Down The Process Of Resolving Cases
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