Conditions of Children Detained by Trump Policies

CNN reports on the conditions of children who are detained under Trump policies. According to government officials and child lawyers, court hearings related to the deportation of children have been delayed for weeks or even months, causing a backlog in the court system and slowing down the process of resolving cases.

سی‌ان‌ان گزارشی از شرایط کودکانی که طبق سیاست‌های ترامپ غیرقانونی هستند منتشر کرده است. به نقل از مقامات دولتی و وکلای کودکان، جلسات رسیدگی به پرونده‌های مهاجرتی مربوط به اخراج کودکان مهاجر بازداشت‌شده هفته‌ها یا حتی ماه‌ها جلو انداخته شده تا روند رسیدگی را تسریع کند.

در این گزارش آمده است کودکانی، حتی کودکان چهارساله، مجبورند بارها و بارها در دادگاه حاضر شوند و در عرض چند هفته، بدون کمک حقوقی، آخرین اطلاعات مربوط به وضعیت پرونده خود را ارائه دهند. جلسات مکرر دادگاه برای کودکانی که تازه با دادگاه‌ها و سیستم مهاجرت آشنا می‌شوند، نگران‌کننده است. به گفته یکی از فعالان، کودکان اغلب «فشار زیادی» را احساس می‌کنند و برخی از آنها وقتی مجبور به رفتن به دادگاه می‌شوند، شلوار خود را خیس می‌کنند.

این آخرین مورد از مجموعه‌ اقدامات درباره کودکانی است که بدون همراه به آمریکا رسیده‌اند یا به دلیل عملیات اجرای قانون مهاجرت و گمرک که منجر به بازداشت سرپرستان آنها شده است، به بازداشتگاه دولتی بازگشته‌اند. این تلاش، نگرانی‌هایی را در میان وکلا و مدافعان حقوق کودک ایجاد کرده است. آنها فکر می‌کنند این جدول زمانی سبب می‌شود کودکان در شرایط آسیب‌پذیر قرار گیرند.

یک وکیل مدیر برنامه کودکان می‌گوید: «همه آنها احساسات متعددی همچون سردرگمی، ترس و ناامیدی را تجربه می‌کنند». کودکان مهاجر بدون همراه، جمعیتی آسیب‌پذیر هستند که اغلب در کشور خود یا در طول سفر به ایالات متحده، آسیب‌های روحی را تجربه کرده‌اند. اما سخنگوی وزارت بهداشت و خدمات انسانی آمریکا به سی‌ان‌ان پاسخ داد این وزارتخانه «بر حل‌وفصل پرونده‌های مربوط به کودکان بدون همراه در اسرع وقت و به طور کارآمد و مطابق با قانون متمرکز است».

از نظر دولت ترامپ: «بسیاری از این کودکان در معرض خطر قاچاق و استثمار هستند و در برخی موارد توسط کارتل‌ها در شرایط خطرناک و اجباری از مرز عبور داده می‌شوند. پیشبرد پرونده‌ها به مختل‌کردن این شبکه‌ها کمک و تضمین می‌کند کودکان در اسرع وقت به محیط‌های امن بازگردانده شوند. کاهش زمان بازداشت همچنین هزینه‌های مالیات‌دهندگان را کاهش می‌دهد و تضمین می‌کند سیستم طبق برنامه عمل می‌کند».

دولت ترامپ فعالیت‌های دیگری را نیز آغاز کرده است، از جمله اقداماتی برای ردیابی صدها هزار کودک مهاجر بدون همراه، کاهش کمک‌های حقوقی برای کودکان بدون همراه در مراحل مهاجرت و صدور دستورالعمل‌هایی برای محدودکردن شهروندی بر اساس حق تولد و موارد دیگر. وکلا و وکلایی که با کودکان کار می‌کنند، می‌گویند تسریع در زمان رسیدگی به پرونده‌های مهاجرتی، شرایط دشوار فعلی را برای کودکانی که نمی‌دانند آیا آزاد می‌شوند، آیا کمک مهاجرتی دریافت می‌کنند، آیا قبل از دریافت هریک از این پاسخ‌ها اخراج می‌شوند یا خیر، سخت‌تر می‌کند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Policies Child Detention Court Hearings Backlog In The Court System Slowing Down The Process Of Resolving Cases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran: Trump Emphasizes Personal Responsibility for Iran Negotiations, Raises Questions on Baccalaureate and Masters' Exemptions, Explained ClearPresident Trump recently discussed his administration’s Iran policy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Jerusalem. During the conversation, Trump emphasized that any Iran negotiations would be entirely in his personal sphere of influence and at the direction of the United States. He expressed frustration over the uncertainty surrounding the final high school and master's exams and the absence of clarity regarding the years of sabbatical leave that male students will undergo after their graduation, which will be a void their school-leaving certificate must address within at least two years.

Read more »

Britain's Starmer Promises 'Tougher' Approach; Calls on Party Voters to Support Him, Defends Past PoliciesUK Prime Minister Starmer vows to take a 'harder' stance, saying that past cautiousness that led to the current state 'won't be repeated' as he speaks to Labour supporters, facing pressure to challenge his leadership, after party losses in local and regional elections

Read more »

Childrens' deaths linked to contaminated needles in Pakistani hospitalTwo children, Muhammad Amin, aged 8, and his brother, Sima, aged 10, died after getting infected with HIV from contaminated needles in a government hospital in Pakistan. The children were among 331 children who tested positive for HIV between November 2024 and October 2025 in the same city. Unexplained deaths were reported in children as young as 10 in the city, and HIV infection was ruled out in two of them.

Read more »

Trump's Desire for Iranian Accord Renews TensionsPresident Trump's persistent efforts to secure a deal with Iran have reignited tensions, with the U.S. and Iran seemingly further apart than ever.

Read more »

Anders Fogh Rasmussen suggests forming a new alliance of democratic countries to counterbalance U.S. threatsAnders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Secretary General of NATO, proposed the formation of a new alliance of democratic countries as a counterbalance to recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Trump halts visa cuts for seasonal workers, reverses decision after backlashThe US Department of Labor announced that the Trump administration will reduce the number of approved H-2B visas for seasonal workers by approximately 50%, a move that was quickly reversed after backlash from the public and industry stakeholders.

Read more »