Commodity Markets: Gold Prices Drop 1.98% to $4,126.47 per Ounce

Gold prices experienced a significant decline on Friday, with a 1.98% drop to $4,126.47 per ounce. The decrease was attributed to the strengthening of the US dollar and signals of a more cautious stance from the Federal Reserve.

قیمت طلا در روز جمعه در مسیر ثبت سومین کاهش هفتگی متوالی قرار گرفت و بیش از 1 درصد افت کرد. این کاهش قیمت تحت تأثیر تقویت دلار آمریکا و سیگنال‌های انقباضی فدرال رزرو رخ داده است.

قیمت هر اونس طلا امروز با 1.98 درصد کاهش به 4126 دلار و 47 سنت رسید. قیمت معاملات آتی طلا در بازار کامکس نیویورک هم با یک کاهش 2.18 درصدی به 4153 دلار و 40 سنت رسیده است. طلا 1.3 درصد طی یک هفته گذشته کاهش قیمت داشته است. بازارهای چین و هنگ‌کنگ به دلیل تعطیلات جشنواره قایق‌های اژدها بسته هستند که باعث کاهش فعالیت‌های معاملاتی شده است.

تیم واترر، تحلیلگر ارشد بازار در کی‌سی‌ام ترید، گفت: «روند صعودی طلا در پی توافق صلح آمریکا و ایران در کوتاه‌مدت ثابت شده است. دلار با لحن انقباضی جدید فدرال رزرو تحت ریاست کوین وارش تقویت شده و صحنه را در دست گرفته است». وی افزود: «موضع قاطع رئیس جدید فدرال رزرو به‌طور مؤثری تأثیر عوامل ژئوپلیتیک را خنثی کرده و به همه یادآوری کرده است که سیاست پولی همچنان حرف آخر را می‌زند».

این موضوع با چندین بانک مرکزی جهانی همسو است که یا هزینه‌های استقراض را افزایش داده‌اند یا سیگنال‌هایی برای مهار فشارهای تورمی ناشی از جنگ ایران ارسال کرده‌اند. معامله‌گران در حال حاضر 87 درصد احتمال می‌دهند نرخ بهره آمریکا در دسامبر افزایش یابد. این رقم در مقایسه با 61 درصد قبل از تصمیم فدرال رزرو، افزایش قابل توجهی داشته است.

گلدمن ساکس چشم‌انداز قیمت طلا تا دسامبر را از پیش‌بینی قبلی 5400 دلار به 4900 دلار در هر اونس کاهش داده است و انتظار دارد فدرال رزرو نرخ بهره را در سال جاری میلادی کاهش دهد. در جبهه ژئوپلیتیک، جی. دی. ونس، معاون رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا، از سفر برنامه‌ریزی‌شده برای دیدار با مذاکره‌کنندگان ایرانی در سوئیس انصراف داد.

این سفر قرار بود آغازگر مذاکرات پیچیده برای اجرای توافق 14 ماده‌ای میان تهران و واشنگتن جهت پایان دادن به جنگ باشد. در میان سایر فلزات گرانبها، قیمت نقره با 3.73 درصد کاهش به 64 دلار و 31 سنت رسید و پلاتین با یک کاهش 2.56 درصدی، 1655 دلار و 7 سنت معامله می‌شود





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Gold Prices US Dollar Federal Reserve Commodity Markets Decline Strengthening Cautious Stance

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