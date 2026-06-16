Collaboration between UAE and Israel: A Deepening Geopolitical Shift in the Middle East

The relationship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel has evolved from a clandestine security and intelligence cooperation to a more overt and extensive military alliance, driven by shared strategic interests, particularly in countering Iranian influence and groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. The UAE views Israel as a key partner to enhance its defensive capabilities against regional threats, while Israel seeks to expand its influence in the Gulf and access new arms markets.

سرویس جهان مشرق - روابط میان امارات متحده عربی و رژیم صهیونیستی یکی از مهم‌ترین تحولات ژئوپلیتیک خاورمیانه در سال‌های اخیر به شمار می‌رود. با امضای توافق‌های ابراهیم در سپتامبر ۲۰۲۰ با میانجی‌گری ایالات متحده، این دو طرف روابط دیپلماتیک رسمی برقرار کردند.

اما همکاری‌های امنیتی، اطلاعاتی و نظامی میان آن‌ها ریشه‌هایی عمیق‌تر دارد و سال‌ها پیش از عادی‌سازی روابط به صورت محرمانه جریان داشته است. این واقعیت‌ها اکنون با افشاگری‌های متعدد اسناد محرمانه به طور گسترده تأیید شده است. این روابط بر پایه منافع مشترک استراتژیک، به‌ویژه نگرانی مشترک از نفوذ ایران و گروه‌های وابسته به آن مانند حماس و حزب‌الله، شکل گرفته است.

امارات، رژیم صهیونیستی را شریک کلیدی برای تقویت توانایی‌های دفاعی خود در برابر تهدیدهای منطقه‌ای می‌بیند، در حالی که رژیم صهیونیستی نیز به دنبال گسترش نفوذ در خلیج فارس و دسترسی به بازارهای جدید تسلیحاتی است. این همکاری‌ها اکنون توسط اسناد لو رفته و گزارش‌های بین‌المللی به عنوان واقعیت‌های پذیرفته‌شده در سطح جهانی شناخته می‌شوند و واکنش‌های گسترده‌ای را در کشورهای عربی برانگیخته است





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UAE Israel Geopolitical Shift Iran Hamas Hezbollah Strategic Interests Countering Iranian Influence Military Alliance Clandestine Cooperation Overt Alliance Shared Strategic Interests Countering Iranian Influence Military Alliance Clandestine Cooperation Overt Alliance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trumps's Statement on Iran Deal and Israel's Attacks on LebanonDonald Trump announced that the agreement would be signed before the end of the day on Monday, May 24. He mentioned that the Israeli attacks on Beirut delayed the signing of the agreement. He also threatened Iran with sanctions if they did not sign the agreement.

Read more »

Iran-US Talks: Concerns and ExpectationsIranian expert, Mr. Meki, discusses the latest developments in the Iran-US negotiations and the concerns and expectations regarding the potential agreement. He highlights the need for a clear and enforceable agreement, the importance of the US showing its commitment through concrete actions, and the potential impact of the agreement on regional security and the Iran-Israel relationship. He also mentions the role of Qatar and Pakistan in facilitating the negotiations and the pressure the US president is under to achieve a quick agreement.

Read more »

Onra Expels 70 Employees in Gaza, Faces AccusationsThe United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced that it has fired 70 employees in Gaza. The decision was made in response to an evaluation of the security situation and the aim of reducing security risks for refugees. The agency also stated that this decision is part of an ongoing disciplinary process and does not imply the confirmation of the allegations made against these employees. UNRWA has previously requested information and evidence from Israeli authorities to prove the allegations against its employees in Gaza, but no response has been received so far. Israel has been facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with its attacks and resulting deaths. Israel denies these allegations and claims that these actions were taken in self-defense and in response to attacks by armed groups, and that the schools of this agency also promote hatred against Israel and praise attacks on Israelis. The UN Watch, which has pro-Israel views, supports this decision, but UNRWA is criticized for not openly stating the reason for the dismissal. The agency claims that the dismissal of employees without clearly stating the reason shows that UNRWA continues to prioritize self-protection and the protection of its own and infiltrated personnel in its structure.

Read more »

Europe's Southern Region Experiences Fastest Growth in Tourism Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Flight DisruptionsNew data reveals that Southern Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in tourism this summer, as travelers opt for destinations closer to home due to geopolitical uncertainty and flight disruptions. Southern Europe is set to shine in the summer of 2026, with Greece, Spain, and Italy leading the way in international travel demand. The analysis, conducted by Data Appeal, a company within the MAVA Group, indicates that Southern Europe will account for 11.71% of international travel intentions in the world, an increase of 2.47 percentage points compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to the region's strong connectivity and popularity of Mediterranean holidays.

Read more »

Israel's Prime Minister and Ministers Condemn Iran Deal, Warn of ConsequencesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his cabinet ministers have criticized the Iran nuclear deal, expressing concerns about its impact on Israel's security and the region.

Read more »

Impact of US-Iran Deal on Global Markets and EconomyThe agreement between the United States and Iran could lead to a boom in stock markets, benefiting not only technology companies but also other sectors of the economy. After the announcement of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the price of US crude oil fell to its lowest level in three months on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 index rose by more than 1.7%. Analysts believe that the reduction in geopolitical tensions can reduce inflation and lower bond yields. They believe that this trend may encourage investors to move towards cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary, small companies, and international markets. According to Angelo Corkafass, the Chief Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, the reduction in tensions can be a catalyst for transferring capital from the technology sector to sectors that have underperformed in recent months.

Read more »