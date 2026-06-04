Citizen of Iranian-American Dual Nationality Arrested for Selling US Technology to Iran

The US Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of a dual citizen of Iran and the US, named Jamshid Cemi, on charges of selling US technology to Iran, including technology used in the country's nuclear and military programs. The charges stem from a federal criminal complaint, accusing Cemi of aiding a US adversary through a violation of US sanctions.

دادستان کل موقت ایالات متحده از بازداشت یک شهروند دو تابعیتی ایرانی-آمریکایی به نام جمشید قمی خبر داد و اعلام کرد که او بر اساس یک شکایت کیفری فدرال، به اتهام «فروش فناوری رایانه‌ای، از جمله فناوری‌هایی برای کمک به برنامه نظامی و هسته‌ای ایران به حکومت ایران» دستگیر شده است.

تاد بلانش، عصر چهارشنبه ۱۳ خرداد در بیانیه‌ای که نسخه‌ای از آن در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس منتشر شد، اعلام کرد که اتهام‌های منجر به بازداشت این شهروند از کمک به «یکی از دشمنان آمریکا از طریق نقض تحریم‌های آمریکا» حکایت دارد. او همچنین گفت قمی با کمک به جمهوری اسلامی، حمایت از برنامه هسته‌ای حکومت ایران و نقض تحریم‌های آمریکا ثروتمند شده و دفتر دادستانی ناحیه مرکزی کالیفرنیا روند توقیف عمارتی را آغاز می‌کند که به گفته او، با «درآمدهای غیرقانونی» خریداری شده است





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Iran US Technology Sanctions Arrest

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