Citizens' Reactions to Potential US-Iran Deal

Citizens of Iran express skepticism and concern about the potential US-Iran deal, with some expressing opposition to any agreement, while others highlight the continuation of a policy that has harmed the people of Iran. The text also discusses the impact of economic and political pressures on the Iranian people.

همزمان با افزایش گزارش‌ها درباره احتمال توافق میان آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی، شماری از شهروندان ایران در پیام‌هایی از مخالفت با هرگونه توافق، ناامیدی از بازیگران خارجی و تشدید فشارهای اقتصادی و سیاسی در داخل کشور سخن گفته‌اند.

بخشی از پیام‌های ارسالی برخی شهروندان ایرانی نشان می‌دهد که این تحولات را نه به‌عنوان نشانه‌ای از کاهش بحران، بلکه ادامه روندی می‌دانند که به گفته آن‌ها، مردم ایران را به «قربانی سیاست» تبدیل کرده است. برخی پیام‌ها مخالفت آشکار با آتش‌بس یا توافق احتمالی را بازتاب می‌دهند. همچنین، فشارهای اقتصادی و شرایط معیشتی نیز از محورهای تکرارشونده پیام‌ها بوده است.

این مواضع سیاسی، در کنار فرسایش روانی ناشی از بحران‌های پی‌درپی، تصویری مشترک از ناامیدی، خشم و بی‌اعتمادی نسبت به آینده ارائه می‌دهند





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Iran US-Iran Deal Citizens' Reactions Skepticism Opposition Economic Pressures Political Pressures

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