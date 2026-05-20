Citizens of Pakistan Expelled From UAE

In the aftermath of a drone attack by Iran on an airport in Dubai during the recent Middle East conflict, Hamid Ali Shah, a worker for the UAE's rail network, Union Rill, received a notice to report to the police. He was interrogated for hours, arrested for several days, and eventually expelled to Pakistan, where he spoke to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Ali Shah mentioned that when he got a call, he was at work and went through two hours of interrogation. He, along with thirteen others, was transported to a deportation center in a van and returned to a migration detention center on February 17. He was then expelled the same day by plane. Ali Shah described his case as one of thousands of citizens of Pakistan who have been expelled from the UAE since the start of the war between Israel and the US in the Middle East, targeting Iran. Many of them were members of the Shia minority in Pakistan, a community of around 35 million people. This minority community shares a close relationship with Iran as the world's largest Shia country.

دود برخاسته از فرودگاه دوبی در پی حمله پهپادی ایران در جریان جنگ اخیر اواسط فروردین‌ماه حمید علی شاه، از کارکنان "اتحاد ریل", شرکت اپراتور شبکه ریلی امارات متحده عربی، از طرف این شرکت خبردار شد که باید به پلیس مراجعه کند.

این مهندس عمران ساعت‌ها بازجویی شد، چندین روز در بازداشت بود و در نهایت، به کشورش پاکستان اخراج شد. آقای شاه در گفت‌وگو با رادیو اروپای آزاد/ رادیو آزادی می‌گوید: "وقتی با من تماس گرفتند، مشغول کار بودم. بعد از دو ساعت بازجویی، من و ۱۳ نفر دیگر را سوار یک ون کرده و به یک بازداشتگاه اداره مهاجرت منتقل کردند. هفدهم فروردین با یک هواپیما از امارات اخراج شدم".

به گفته یک نمایندۀ پارلمان پاکستان و بر اساس گزارش‌های رسانه‌ای، حمید علی شاه یکی از هزاران شهروند پاکستان بوده که از زمان آغاز جنگ اسرائیل و ایالات متحده علیه ایران در روز نهم اسفند سال گذشته، از امارات متحده عربی اخراج شده‌اند. بسیاری از آنها از اعضای اقلیت شیعۀ پاکستان بوده‌اند؛ جامعه‌ای که نزدیک به ۳۵ میلیون تن از شهروندان این کشور را در بر می‌گیرد.

این بخش از جامعۀ پاکستان با ایران به‌عنوان بزرگترین کشور شیعۀ جهان روابط مستحکمی دارد. ایران در پاسخ به حملات آمریکا و اسرائیل، صدها موشک و پهپاد را به سمت همسایگانش در حاشیه خلیج فارس، از جمله امارات متحدۀ عربی به‌عنوان یک متحد ایالات متحده و اسرائیل شلیک کرد؛ کشوری که بیشترین بخش حملات تلافی‌جویۀ ایران را متحمل شد





RadioFarda_ / 🏆 13. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Attack on UAE Nuclear Plant: Deeper Mystery, UAE Claims Drone Entered from Western Border, No Iran BlamedThe mystery surrounding the unprecedented drone attack on the UAE's nuclear plant deepened on Tuesday as the country claimed the drone entered from its western border, but did not blame Iran. The attack caused a fire in a power generator at the plant, but no injuries or impact on nuclear safety was reported. UAE warned that it would not tolerate any threats to its security and sovereignty, and reserved the right to respond to any threats, aggressions, or hostile actions. The incident was condemned by most Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, with Qatar calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security.

Read more »

Israel and UAE establish a joint military investment fundIsrael and the UAE are working on establishing a joint 'military investment fund' to finance, purchase, and develop modern military systems and defense technologies, including anti-drone systems and air defense systems.

Read more »

Council Condemns Drone Attack on UAE Nuclear PlantThe attack on the UAE nuclear plant was condemned by countries in the United Nations Security Council. The meeting was held in response to Bahrain's request after the attack on the UAE nuclear plant.

Read more »

Britain Imposes Sanctions on Family Linked to Iranian Cryptocurrency Exchange That Routed Money from China and UAE, in Crackdown on Iranian Money FlowsThe British government has imposed sanctions on a family suspected of laundering money for the Islamic Republic's military wing, the Supreme Leader's Organization, using a private network of companies in China and the UAE. Three members of the family are believed to be UK residents.

Read more »

Minister of Interior Visits Tehran, Iran for Second Time in Less Than a Week; Reports Say US-Iran Talks through Pakistan are in a Crucial StagePakistan's Minister of Interior, 'Sindh Minister', 'Sindhesis' 'Sindhuddi' and 'Super Sindh' Okayance Saeed, is on a visit to Iran, his second trip to the country in less than a week. He met with Iranian officials, including the President, the Foreign Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Minister of Interior. Meanwhile, Islamabad-based journalist and military analyst, Asfand Ullah Abbasi, claims that the US-Iran talks are taking place through Pakistan. Additionally, the text highlights price movements and other relevant news.

Read more »

Pentagon Issues Warning as Trump and Pakistan Express ConcernsUS President Donald Trump and Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs, Khawaja Asif, express concerns amid negotiations with Iran, highlighting the need for further discussions and potential consequences of the latest round of talks failing.

Read more »