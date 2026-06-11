Challenges Faced by Iranian Handwoven Rugs in Global Markets

The news text discusses the challenges faced by the Iranian handwoven rug industry in global markets, including high production costs, declining demand, difficulties in exporting, foreign exchange constraints, transportation and domestic market issues.

پایگاه خبری دیده‌بان ایران گزارش داد فرش دستباف ایران که سال‌ها بدون نیاز به تبلیغات گسترده در بازارهای جهانی اعتبار داشت، امروز با چالش‌های متعددی روبه‌رو شده و بخشی از جایگاه سنتی خود را از دست داده است.

این رسانه پنج‌شنبه ۲۱ خرداد نوشت: «تولیدکننده ایرانی با هزینه بالای مواد اولیه، افت تقاضا، دشواری صادرات، تعهد ارزی، مشکلات نقل‌وانتقال پول و بازار داخلی کم‌رمق دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کند. » بر اساس این گزارش، کشورهایی مانند هند و پاکستان به‌دلیل بهره‌گیری از نیروی کار ارزان‌تر و سهولت دسترسی به بازارهای جهانی، حضور پررنگ‌تری در بازار فرش پیدا کرده‌اند و با «کپی نقشه‌های اصیل ایرانی»، محصولات مشابه را با قیمت پایین‌تر عرضه می‌کنند





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iranian Handwoven Rugs Global Markets Challenges Production Costs Declining Demand Difficulties In Exporting Foreign Exchange Constraints Transportation Issues Domestic Market Issues

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