China’s Escalation of Security Measures Around Tiananmen Square and Preparations for Trump-Xi Summit

Tensions are rising in the lead-up to the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to China. Beijing has significantly escalated security measures around Tiananmen Square, where the historic meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place. Additionally, discussions in social networks suggest that the visit could be the precursor to a grand and pre-planned event. Preparations for this major event are already underway, with significant preparations being made, seemingly aimed at Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is eager to impress his American counterpart with a show of strength. The significance of this summit lies in the impact its decision-making and outcomes will have on global trade, the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and the competition in advanced technologies. The United States and China are set to negotiate on these main issues at the summit, with both sides hoping for a fruitful outcome.

در روزهای اخیر، تدابیر امنیتی در اطراف میدان تاریخی تیان آن من در پکن به شکل محسوسی تشدید شده است. همزمان شایعاتی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی در گردش است که از برگزاری یک رژه ویژه یا رویدادی بزرگ و از پیش طراحی‌شده خبر می‌دهد.

آماده‌سازی‌ها برای این رویداد مهم بی‌سروصدا آغاز شده، اما نشانه‌ها حاکی از آن است که چین آماده است برای دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور ایالات متحده، سنگ تمام بگذارد. برنامه این سفر شامل گفت‌وگوهای رسمی، یک ضیافت باشکوه و بازدید از «معبد آسمان» است، مجموعه‌ای از معابد امپراتوری که امپراتوران چین در آن برای فراوانی محصول و برداشت پربار دعا می‌کردند. ترامپ و شی جین پینگ هر دو امیدوارند این سفر ثمره‌ای ملموس داشته باشد.

این نشست میان دو تن از قدرتمندترین رهبران جهان، یکی از سرنوشت‌سازترین دیدارهای سال‌های اخیر خواهد بود. در ماه‌های گذشته، روابط آمریکا و چین در فهرست اولویت‌های دونالد ترامپ جایگاه پایین‌تری داشت. تمرکز او بر جنگ جاری با ایران، عملیات نظامی در نیمکره غربی و دغدغه‌های داخلی معطوف بود. اما این هفته همه چیز تغییر می‌کند.

آینده تجارت جهانی، افزایش تنش‌ها بر سر تایوان و رقابت در فناوری‌های پیشرفته، همگی در گروی تصمیم‌های و پیامدهای این دیدار قرار دارند. از منظر اقتصادی، جنگ تجاری ادامه‌دار با آمریکا و درگیری در ایران شاید برای شی خبر خوشی نباشد، اما از نظر ایدئولوژیک و سیاسی، برای او فرصتی مغتنم است و باعث می‌شود احساس کند دست بالا را دارد. با ورود جنگ به سومین ماه خود، چین می‌کوشد آرام و بی‌سروصدا در نقش میانجی السلام وارد میدان شود.

پکن در کنار پاکستان به‌عنوان میانجی در جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل علیه ایران نقش‌آفرینی می‌کند. ادامه بحران در دولت بریتانیا با استعفای سه عضو کابینه استارمر مقام‌های پکن و اسلام‌آباد در ماه مارس طرحی پنج‌ماده‌ای ارائه کردند که هدف آن برقراری آتش‌بس و بازگشایی تنگه هرمز بود. در پشت پرده نیز مقام‌های چینی، آرام و به آرامی همتایان خود را به سوی میز مذاکره توصیه کرده‌اند.

با اینکه چین پیوسته تصویری قدرتمند و باثبات از خود نشان می‌دهد، تردیدی نیست که پکن خواهان پایان این جنگ است. اقتصاد این کشور، که هم‌اکنون با کاهش رشد و افزایش بیکاری دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کند، هرروز با فشار بیشتری مواجه می‌شود. افزایش قیمت نفت نیز هزینه کالاهای تولیدشده از مواد پتروشیمی را بالا برده است. برای برخی تولیدکنندگان در چین، هزینه‌ها تا ۲۰ درصد افزایش یافته است.

چین ذخایر نفتی چشمگیری دارد و پیشتازی این کشور در انرژی‌های تجدیدپذیر و خودروهای برقی، آن را تا حدی از شدیدترین پیامدهای بحران سوخت مصون نگه داشته است. اما جنگ فشار بیشتری بر اقتصاد چین وارد می‌کند، اقتصادی که با کاهش شتاب رشد روبه‌روست و به‌شدت به صادرات وابسته است. اگر چین بخواهد وارد عمل شود و به آمریکا کمک کند، بی‌تردید در ازای آن امتیازی طلب خواهد کرد.

سفر عباس عراقچی، وزیر امور خارجه ایران، به پکن نیز ظاهرا برای نشان دادن میزان نفوذ و اثرگذاری چین در خاورمیانه طراحی شده بود و آمریکا نیز پی‌گیری‌های این سفر را داشته است. چین نیز علاقه‌مند به اثرگذار شدن در این سفر است تا بتواند امتیازهایی را از آمریکا بگیرد.

آمریکا همچنین تلاش کرده است چین را متقاعد کند که از تصویب قطعنامه تازه شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در محکومیت حملات ایران به کشتی‌هایی که قصد عبور از تنگه هرمز را داشتند، جلوگیری نکند. چین و روسیه پیش‌تر طرحی مشابه را وتو کرده بودند. اگر قرار باشد ایران به‌طور جدی و ماندگار به میز مذاکره بازگردد، آمریکا معتقد است که چین در این مسیر نقش خواهد داشت.

دونالد ترامپ نیز نگرانی چندانی از روابط نزدیک چین با تهران ندارد و حمایت احتمالی چین از ایران در این درگیری را چندان مهم ندانست. در دسامبر گذشته، آمریکا از قرارداد تسلیحاتی ۱۱ میلیارد دلاری با تایوان خبر داد، اقدامی که دولت چین را به خشم آورد. اما ترامپ در عین حال، آمادگی آمریکا برای دفاع از تایوان را کم‌رنگ جلوه داده است. چین این جزیره را بخشی از قلمرو خود می‌داند





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China Tiananmen Square Donald Trump Xi Jinping Summit Iran Tensions Trade Taiwan Strait Advanced Technologies

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