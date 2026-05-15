China's spokesperson has emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the Gulf and West Asia, stating that the war between the US and Iran has led to significant disasters in the region. The spokesperson also highlighted the benefits of economic and trade relations between China and the US, which have reached important agreements in various areas during the recent visit of US President Trump to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه چین اعلام کرد: تضمین ثبات در منطقه خلیج فارس و خاورمیانه (غرب آسیا) مهم است؛ جنگ علیه ایران باعث بروز فجایعی در منطقه شده و پیامدهای جدی دارد.

سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه چین امروز جمعه اعلام کرد: روابط اقتصادی و تجاری بین چین و آمریکا برای هر دو طرف سودمند است. دو کشور به توافقات مهمی در زمینه‌ های تجاری و صنعتی (در جریان سفر ترامپ به پکن و دیدار با شی جین پینگ) دست یافتند. پکن در ادامه اضافه کرد: ما آماده‌ایم تا با همه طرف‌ ها برای تضمین امنیت انرژی جهانی و ثبات زنجیره‌ های تأمین همکاری کنیم.

نکته مهم، تضمین ثبات در منطقه خلیج فارس و خاورمیانه (غرب آسیا) است. جنگ علیه ایران (تجاوز غیرقانونی آمریکایی- صهیونیستی به خاک ایران) باعث ایجاد فجایعی در منطقه شده و پیامدهای جدی دارد. سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه چین سپس اضافه کرد: باید هر چه سریع تر راهی برای خروج از جنگ در ایران پیدا کنیم. ما نباید فرصت رسیدن به مذاکراتی را که به جنگ در ایران پایان می‌ دهد و تنگه هرمز را بازگشایی می‌کند، از دست بدهیم.

گفتگو و مذاکره راه مناسب برای پایان دادن به جنگ در ایران است





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China Iran US-Iran War Gulf And West Asia Economic And Trade Relations Tianjin Xi Jinping Truman Peking Tianjin Xi Jinping Truman Peking Tianjin Xi Jinping Truman Peking

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