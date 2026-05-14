China's Role in Iran Crisis, Trade Tensions, and US-China Relations

This news text discusses China's involvement in resolving the crisis in Iran, trade tensions between the US and China, and the shifting dynamics of US-China relations. It also highlights the recent developments in the relationship between the US and China, including President Trump's invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the potential impact of China's actions on Iran and the nuclear deal.

مارکو روبیو: واشنگتن از پکن برای حل بحران جمهوری اسلامی درخواست نکرده است پاداش ۲۰۰هزار دلاری اف‌بی‌آی برای اطلاعات منجر به دستگیری مامور سابق آمریکایی؛ مونیکا ویت به جاسوسی برای رژیم ایران متهم استمعامله در لوای ایران و تایوان؛ بازی قدرت واشنگتن در پکنچرخش محتمل پکن از تهران با تاثیر از واشنگتن؛ آیا چین جمهوری اسلامی را کنار می‌گذارد؟

- بخش دومپوشش ویژه | بخش‌هایی از سخنان شی جین‌پینگ در مهمانی رسمی سران آمریکا و چین در پکنگفت‌وگو با مسعود کاظم‌زاده و ابراهیم روشندل درباره انتظارات از سفر رئيس جمهوری آمریکا به چینپرزیدنت ترامپ: رئیس جمهوری چین گفته که به رژیم ایران تجهیزات نظامی نخواهد دادترامپ با اشاره به گفت‌وگوهای «مثبت و سازنده» پکن، شی را به واشنگتن دعوت کردنگاهی به دیدار‌های گذشته دونالد ترامپ با شی جین‌پینگدیدار ترامپ و شی؛ از ایران و پرونده هسته‌ای تا تجارت و هوش مصنوعیبلومبرگ: چین از بانک‌هایش خواست اعطای وام‌های جدید به پالایشگاه‌های تحریم‌شده را متوقف کنندرویترز: آمریکا آماده اعمال محدودیت ویزا علیه چین اس





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Iran US-China Relations Trade Tensions US-China Dialogue China-Iran Relations China-US Relations China-Iran Nuclear Deal China-US Trade War China-US Cooperation

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