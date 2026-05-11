China's Group III Draw: Concerns Over Iran, Syria, and Kyrgyzstan

China's group in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been determined, and they will face Iran, Syria, and Kyrgyzstan. While the group may seem favorable on paper, Chinese analysts believe that reality is different. They are particularly concerned about Iran, as they have a history of being a nightmare for China. The last time China beat Iran was in the 2004 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship, and their 3-0 loss in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals is still a painful memory. Chinese analysts believe that Iran is a physically, fast, and tactically strong team, which has always been a weakness for China. The other two teams, Syria and Kyrgyzstan, also pose challenges. Syria has been improving and has a mix of players with dual nationalities and those who have played in Europe. Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, has shown improvement after a tough loss to China in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The pressure on China's coach, Shao Jia Yi, is also high, considering the poor performance of his predecessors in recent tournaments.

تیم ملی چین در گروه سوم مسابقات با ایران، سوریه و قرقیزستان هم‌گروه شده است؛ گروهی که در نگاه اول شاید نسبت به برخی گروه‌های دیگر آسان‌تر به نظر برسد، اما تحلیلگران چینی اعتقاد دارند واقعیت چیز دیگری است.

رسانه‌های این کشور نوشته‌اند: «روی کاغذ شاید این قرعه بد نباشد، اما آیا واقعاً می‌توان از این گروه با خیال راحت عبور کرد؟ » چینی‌ها بیش از همه نگران تقابل با ایران هستند؛ تیمی که سال‌ها برای آنها به کابوس تبدیل شده است. از سال ۱۹۷۶ تاکنون دو تیم ۲۷ بار مقابل هم قرار گرفته‌اند که حاصل آن فقط ۷ برد برای چین بوده است، پس از این جدال خوفناک خواهد بود.

آخرین پیروزی چین مقابل ایران در مسابقات مهم به جام ملت‌های ۲۰۰۴ برمی‌گردد؛ دیداری که چینی‌ها در ضربات پنالتی برنده شدند. در مقابل، شکست ۳ بر صفر برابر ایران در یک‌چهارم نهایی جام ملت‌های ۲۰۱۹ هنوز یکی از تلخ‌ترین خاطرات فوتبال چین محسوب می‌شود؛ مسابقه‌ای که بعد از آن مارچلو لیپی از سمتش استعفا داد. در گزارش رسانه‌های چینی آمده است: «ایران دقیقاً همان تیمی است که چین از آن می‌ترسد؛ فیزیکی، سریع و تاکتیکی.

» نگرانی دیگر چینی‌ها، تیم ملی سوریه است. هرچند سوریه به مرحله نهایی انتخابی جام جهانی نرسیده، اما عملکردش در سال‌های اخیر باعث شده دیگر حریفی ساده محسوب نشود. سوریه در مرحله انتخابی جام ملت‌ها با شش برد متوالی و تفاضل گل ۲۱ بر ۲ صعود کرد و در جام کشورهای عربی نیز موفق شد تونس را شکست دهد و برابر قطر مساوی کند.

رسانه‌های چینی تأکید کرده‌اند که سوریه امروز تفاوت زیادی با گذشته دارد؛ تیمی متشکل از بازیکنان دو تابعیتی و لژیونرهایی که در فوتبال اروپا رشد کرده‌اند. از جمله این بازیکنان می‌توان به عثمان، بازیکن سابق تیم نوجوانان هلند، عبداللطیف محصول آکادمی هرتابرلین، چند بازیکن سوئدی‌الاصل و همچنین مدافعانی با ریشه اوکراینی و روسی اشاره کرد. آمار تقابل‌های اخیر نیز به سود چین نیست.

دو تیم از سال ۲۰۰۹ تاکنون ۹ بار بازی کرده‌اند و چین فقط سه پیروزی به دست آورده است. آخرین بازی آنها هم در سال ۲۰۲۳ با شکست یک بر صفر چین به پایان رسید. در ظاهر، قرقیزستان ساده‌ترین حریف گروه محسوب می‌شود، چون چین هر چهار بازی قبلی برابر این تیم را برده است، اما چینی‌ها هشدار می‌دهند که قرقیزستان امروز دیگر تیم سابق نیست.

آخرین دیدار دو تیم در جام ملت‌های ۲۰۱۹ با پیروزی سخت ۲ بر ۱ چین تمام شد و حالا قرقیزستان با هدایت رابرت پروسینچکی و استفاده گسترده از بازیکنان دو تابعیتی، تیمی بسیار قدرتمندتر شده است. در ترکیب این تیم بازیکنانی با ریشه آلمانی، روسی، اوکراینی و حتی غنایی حضور دارند و مهاجم غنایی‌الاصل آنها، کویو، در مرحله انتخابی جام جهانی مقابل ایران و ازبکستان سه گل به ثمر رسانده است.

چینی‌ها اعتقاد دارند مشکل اصلی اینجاست که هر سه تیم گروه، فیزیکی، پرفشار و سرعتی بازی می‌کنند؛ دقیقاً همان سبکی که تیم ملی چین همیشه برابر آن آسیب‌پذیر بوده است. در بخش دیگری از این گزارش به فشار سنگین روی سرمربی تیم ملی چین هم اشاره شده است. رسانه‌های این کشور یادآوری کرده‌اند که در چهار دوره از پنج جام ملت‌های اخیر، سرمربی چین بعد از ناکامی اخراج شده است.

ژو گوانگهو پس از حذف در مرحله گروهی جام ملت‌های ۲۰۰۷ استعفا داد، گائو هونگبو بعد از ناکامی در سال ۲۰۱۱ کنار رفت، مارچلو لیپی پس از شکست برابر ایران در سال ۲۰۱۹ جدا شد و الکساندر یانکوویچ هم بعد از عملکرد ضعیف در جام ملت‌های ۲۰۲۳ شغلش را از دست داد. حالا سوال اصلی رسانه‌های چینی این است که آیا شائو جیا یی می‌تواند این طلسم را بشکند یا نه





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China FIFA World Cup 2026 Group III Iran Syria Kyrgyzstan Concerns Physicality Speed Tactics Pressure On Coach

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