China Reiterates Red Lines on Taiwan, Urges US to Resolve Iran Tensions

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, stated that during President Trump's visit to China, the issue of Taiwan and developments in the Middle East were key topics of discussion. He emphasized China's stance on the 'reunification' of Taiwan with China and warned that mishandling the issue could lead to tensions and even conflict between the two countries. Wang also urged the US to uphold its commitment to the 'One China' policy and expressed hope that cooperation between the two nations could be strengthened. In addition, Wang called on the US to continue the path of diplomacy in resolving the nuclear issue in Iran and to maintain the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized the importance of finding a lasting solution to conflicts and avoiding a return to tensions.

وزیر امور خارجه چین اعلام کرد در جریان سفر رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا به پکن، چین بر خطوط قرمز خود در موضوع تایوان تاکید و هم‌زمان خواستار آتش‌بس پایدار و حل‌وفصل دیپلماتیک تنش‌های مربوط به ایران شده است.

چین اعلام کرد که در جریان سفر دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا به پکن، موضوع تایوان و تحولات خاورمیانه از محورهای اصلی گفت‌وگوها بوده است. وانگ یی، وزیر امور خارجه چین، در گزارشی مکتوب درباره محتوای دیدارهای 13 تا 15 مه گفت که در این سفر، شی جین‌پینگ و دونالد ترامپ نزدیک به 9 ساعت درباره روابط دوجانبه و همچنین مسائل مربوط به صلح و توسعه جهانی گفت‌وگو کرده‌اند.

او با اشاره به مسئله تایوان تاکید کرد که موضوع «اتحاد مجدد تایوان با چین» بخشی از ماموریت تاریخی حزب کمونیست و همچنین جزء مهمی از نظم بین‌المللی پس از جنگ جهانی دوم است. وانگ هشدار داد که اگر مسئله تایوان به‌درستی مدیریت شود، روابط چین و آمریکا می‌تواند باثبات بماند و همکاری‌ها گسترش یابد، اما در غیر این صورت تنش‌ها و حتی احتمال درگیری میان دو کشور وجود خواهد داشت.

وزیر امور خارجه چین همچنین تاکید کرد پکن انتظار دارد آمریکا به اصل «چین واحد» و تعهدات خود در بیانیه‌های مشترک پایبند بماند. او در بخش دیگری از اظهارات خود به وضعیت خاورمیانه اشاره کرد و ابراز داشت: شی جین‌پینگ بر این باور است که استفاده از زور راه‌حل بحران‌ها نیست و تنها مسیر درست، گفت‌وگو و مذاکره است.

وانگ افزود: چین، آمریکا را به ادامه مسیر دیپلماسی در موضوع هسته‌ای ایران تشویق کرده و خواستار حفظ آتش‌بس و بازگشایی سریع تنگه هرمز شده است. او تاکید کرد راه‌حل پایدار برای بحران‌ها، دستیابی به آتش‌بس دائمی و جامع است و باید از بازگشت دوباره تنش‌ها جلوگیری شود.

در پایان این گزارش آمده است که دو کشور در این دیدارها بر ایجاد نوعی «روابط باثبات راهبردی» توافق کرده‌اند و قرار است همکاری‌ها در حوزه‌های مختلف از جمله اقتصاد، بهداشت، کشاورزی و ارتباطات مردمی گسترش یابد. طی عملیات نیروهای امنیتی پاکستان در ایالت خیبر پختونخوا 5 شبه‌نظامی کشته شدند و درگیری معترضان با پلیس در بولیوی؛ 57 نفر بازداشت شدند و آغاز دیدار شی جین‌پینگ و ترامپ و در پکن با محور جنگ خاورمیانه و اختلافات تجاریاتهام «خیانت به وطن» ترامپ علیه رسانه‌های آمریکایی در موضوع ایران





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China Taiwan Iran Middle East US-China Relations One China Policy Diplomacy Tensions Conflict Diplomacy In Iran Strait Of Hormuz

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