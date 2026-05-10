Cherrypops | 'American-Israel Pressure Intensifies Economic Crisis in Iran', Says NYT

The New York Times reports that the escalation of the economic crisis in Iran due to the military operations of the US and Israel and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to extensive layoffs among workers in various economic sectors.

سرخط خبرهاروزنامه نیویورک تایمز روز یکشنبه ۲۰ اردیبهشت گزارشی را منتشر کرد که بحران اقتصادی در ایران تشدید شده و در پی عملیات نظامی آمریکا و اسرائیل و همچنین محاصره دریایی تنگه هرمز و قطعی اینترنت اخراج گسترده کارکنان در بخش‌های مختلف اقتصادی کرده است.

این گزارش به نقل از منابع تجاری در ایران اشاره می‌کند که ده‌ها شرکت بزرگ «فناوری» صدها نفر از کارکنان خود را اخراج کرده‌اند و برخی رهبران کارگری هشدار داده‌اند که میلیون‌ها شغل ممکن است از دست برود. بر اساس این گزارش، فشارهای اقتصادی ناشی از کاهش صادرات نفت، اختلال در تجارت، و حملات به زیرساخت‌های صنعتی، اقتصاد ایران را وارد مرحله‌ عمیق‌تری از بحران کرده است.

نیویورک تایمز همچنین گزارش داده است که قطع گسترده اینترنت در ایران روزانه ده‌ها میلیون دلار به اقتصاد کشور خسارت وارد کرده است. همچنین، حملات آمریکا و اسرائیل به تأسیسات نفت، گاز و مراکز صنعتی در ایران نیز به رکود تولید و کاهش فعالیت کارخانه‌ها منجر شده است





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Economy Layoffs US Israel Blockade Economic Crisis Fasces Off Operation Cyrus

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