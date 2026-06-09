Battling Iran: The Financial Impact on Israel

The report by Israeli newspaper 'Israel Hayom' analyzes the financial crisis resulting from the recent military confrontation with Iran. The analysis highlights the staggering costs, the breakdown in financial communication between the military and the finance ministry, and the potential for a major financial crisis if tensions continue.

به گزارش مشرق، روزنامه صهیونیستی «اسرائیل هیوم» در گزارشی به تحلیل بحران مالی ناشی از تقابل نظامی اخیر با ایران پرداخته است که برخی محورهای این گزارش به این شرح است: ۱.

هزینه‌های نجومی: تخمین‌های اولیه نهادهای امنیتی نشان می‌دهد تقابل نظامی اخیر با ایران تا این لحظه بیش از ۵۰۰ میلیون شِکِل (حدود ۱۳۵ میلیون دلار) هزینه روی دست تل‌آویو گذاشته است؛ رقمی که به دلیل نهایی نشدن ارزیابی خسارت‌ها، به شدت محتاطانه است و صعودی خواهد شد. ۲. جنگ لفظی: ارتش و وزارت دارایی مقامات وزارت دارایی با حمله به ساختار ارتش اعلام کرده‌اند که ژنرال‌ها با وجود بودجه کلان ۲۰۰ میلیارد شِکِلی، توانایی انضباط مالی و کنترل مخارج خود را ندارند و این جنگ، بودجه سال‌های آینده اسرائیل را نیز خواهد بلعید. ۳.

توجیه ارتش اسرائیل: نهادهای امنیتی انتقادات را رد کرده و تأکید دارند که تقابل ناگهانی با ایران یک «مأموریت اضطراری» و غیرقابل پیش‌بینی بوده است که واکنش فوری می‌طلبید و نمی‌شد آن را در چارچوب‌های سنتی بودجه گنجاند. ۴. بن‌بست در تأمین مالی و کسری انباشته: با وجود جاری بودن گفتگوها میان دو وزارتخانه اسرائیلی شکاف‌ها عمیق است؛ بودجه جنگی اسرائیل با کسری عظیمی دست‌وپنجه نرم می‌کند و کابینه هنوز نتوانسته تصمیم بگیرد که هزینه این جنگ را از بودجه جاری ارتش بردارد یا اعتبارات اضافی تخصیص دهد. ۵.

جمع‌بندی گزارش اسرائیل هیوم: گزارش اسرائیل هیوم نشان می‌دهد حتی یک دور کوتاه از درگیری با ایران نیز فشار مالی سنگینی بر ساختار بودجه‌ای اسرائیل وارد کرده و شکاف میان نهادهای اقتصادی و امنیتی را آشکارتر ساخته است؛ فشاری که در صورت تداوم تنش‌های منطقه‌ای می‌تواند به بحران بزرگ‌تری برای اقتصاد و بودجه نظامی اسرائیل تبدیل شود





MashreghNews / 🏆 5. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Military Confrontation Financial Crisis Israel Budget Military Expenditure Communication Breakdown Potential Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Confirms US Involvement in Iran AttackIsraeli newspaper 'Israel Hayom' reported that Israel coordinated its attack on Iran with the US, contradicting the official US narrative of no involvement. The revelation raises questions about the US's role in the military campaign against Iran and the credibility of the official narrative.

Read more »

US-Israel War Against Iran Begins, Killing Key Figures, Sparks TensionsThe US-Israel war against Iran began on December 9, 2022, resulting in the deaths of key figures in the Iranian government, including Ali Khamenei. Forty days later, Tehran and Washington agreed on a two-week ceasefire. Donald Trump, the US president, temporarily halted potential attacks on Iran and extended the ceasefire after receiving requests from Pakistani officials. Tensions between the two countries have escalated over control of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran blocking the vital international waterway since the start of the war, causing global economic repercussions. A military official in Israel stated that the country is preparing for a long-term military campaign against Iran. The war has also seen attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen, with two missiles fired at Israel on Tuesday morning. The Israeli military has reported the completion of a large-scale attack on Iran's missile defense systems and the targeting of a petrochemical complex in the attack on a military base in Iran.

Read more »

Iran's New Equation Against Israel: Iran Creates a New Equation: Any Israeli Attack on Southern Beirut Can Lead to Iranian Missile Strikes on IsraelThe article discusses the new equation between Iran and Israel, with Iran threatening to launch missile strikes on Israel in response to any Israeli attack on the southern Beirut area. The analysis focuses on the potential impact of this equation on the negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as the current tensions between Israel and the US.

Read more »

Iran halts military operations against Israel, threatens 'much harsher' response if attacks continueThe Central Command of the Prophet Muhammad announces the suspension of military operations against Israel, following a series of exchanges between the two countries and after a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Read more »

Israel-US Tensions Over Iran AttacksIsraeli media and analysts criticize US President Donald Trump for his request for restraint against Iran attacks, while Israel attacks Iran and some observers see this public disagreement as part of a complex strategy to manage tensions. The report mentions coordination between the US and Israel in the military, including frequent contacts between Israeli military officials and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Read more »

ایران موشک به اسرائیل شلیک کرد؛ ترامپ خواستار مذاکره و توقف حملات شدIran launched missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli strikes on Beirut. Israeli defenses activated, schools closed, and shelters opened nationwide. Trump urged Iran to stop and return to negotiations, while Israel's military warned of readiness for further strikes. IRGC threatened broader retaliation if Israel continues aggression.

Read more »