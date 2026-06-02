BNPL in Iran: Two Different Models of Credit

The article discusses the two different models of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in Iran, where the cost of credit is either hidden or transparent. The first model, offered by platforms like TARA and SnapPay, aims to distribute the burden of payment over time without additional fees. However, the second model, offered by platforms like Digipay and Azekh, adds a fee to the credit, making it a part of the total cost of the purchase. The article also highlights the competition between these models and the importance of transparency in the cost of credit for consumers.
عددهای بزرگ اعتبار، همیشه تصویر واقعی خرید اعتباری را نشان نمیدهند. پشت سقفهای چند ده میلیونی، فعالسازی سریع، مسیر ساده دریافت اعتبار و وعده پرداخت آسان، گاهی مهمترین عدد همان رقمی است که دیرتر دیده میشود؛ عددی که در پایان مسیر روی فاکتور مینشیند و مشخص میکند BNPL فقط زمان پرداخت را تغییر داده یا قیمت نهایی خرید را هم بالا برده است.
خرید اعتباری درست همینجا از یک روش پرداخت ساده فاصله میگیرد و به یک مسئله اقتصادی تبدیل میشود. مسئله فقط این نیست که خرید در چند قسط پرداخت میشود یا سقف اعتبار چقدر است؛ مسئله اصلی این است که عقب افتادن زمان پرداخت، قیمت نهایی خرید را تغییر میدهد یا نه. اگر مصرفکننده همان قیمت نقدی را در چند مرحله بپردازد، اعتبار فقط زمان پرداخت را تنظیم کرده است.
اما اگر مبلغ نهایی از قیمت نقدی بالاتر برود، این اختلاف دیگر صرفا یک هزینه جانبی نیست؛ بلکه قیمت اعتباری است که کاربر در ازای استفاده از آن میپردازد. در بازارهای جهانی، BNPL بیشتر بهعنوان ابزاری برای تنظیم جریان پرداخت شناخته میشود. در مدل رایج جهانی، مصرفکننده کالا یا خدمت را در لحظه خرید دریافت میکند و مبلغ آن را در چند پرداخت کوتاهمدت، معمولا چهار قسط، تسویه میکند.
اداره حمایت مالی مصرفکننده آمریکا (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) یا (CFPB) نیز BNPL را شکلی از اعتبار میداند که خرید را به اقساط کوچکتر و بدون بهره تقسیم میکند. نمونههای بزرگ جهانی نیز همین مرز را روشن میکنند. پیپل در مدل چهار قسطه خود، پرداخت را بدون بهره و بدون کارمزد معرفی میکند، کلارنا خرید را به چهار پرداخت بدون بهره تقسیم میکند و افرم نیز برای گزینه چهار قسطه خود نرخ صفر درصد اعلام کرده است.
وجه مشترک این مدلها، نه عدد اعتبار و نه طول دوره بازپرداخت، بلکه حفظ قیمت نهایی برای مصرفکننده است؛ یعنی اعتبار فقط زمان پرداخت را جابهجا میکند، بیآنکه خود به ردیفی تازه در فاکتور تبدیل شود. همین نقطه، مرز مدل کلاسیک BNPL با مدلهایی است که در آنها خود اعتبار قیمت پیدا میکند.
در ایران، خرید اعتباری در بستری متفاوت رشد کرده است؛ بازاری که تورم، کاهش قدرت خرید و محدودیت نقدینگی، اعتبار را برای بخشی از خانوار به ابزاری برای مدیریت پرداخت تبدیل کرده است. در چنین شرایطی، واقعیت مدلها نه در سقف اعتبار، سرعت فعالسازی یا تعداد اقساط، بلکه در عدد نهایی فاکتور روشن میشود. تفاوت اصلی زمانی آشکار میشود که مصرفکننده مجموع پرداختهای خود را کنار قیمت نقدی میگذارد.
اگر این دو عدد برابر بمانند، اعتبار فقط زمان پرداخت را جابهجا کرده است؛ اما اگر میان آنها فاصله بیفتد، خود اعتبار به بخشی از بهای خرید تبدیل شده است. بازار ایران اکنون در همین نقطه، دو روایت متفاوت از BNPL را پیش روی مصرفکننده گذاشته است. در یک روایت، قیمت کالا به چند پرداخت محدود، اغلب چهارقسطه تبدیل میشود، بدون اینکه استفاده از اعتبار برای کاربر به کارمزد جداگانه گره بخورد.
تارا، سرویس اعتباری اسنپ (اسنپپی) و سرویس اعتباری ترب (تربپی) در این مسیر قرار میگیرند؛ مدلهایی که در آنها اعتبار قرار است فشار پرداخت را در زمان توزیع کند، نه اینکه عدد تازهای به فاکتور اضافه کند. در روایت دیگر، اعتبار خود به بخشی از هزینه خرید تبدیل میشود. بررسیها نشان میدهد دیجیپی و ازکیوام از جمله بازیگرانی هستند که در این مسیر قرار میگیرند.
در این روایت، استفاده از اعتبار دیجیپی با کارمزد ۴ تا ۸ درصدی همراه است و در برخی خریدها نیز تفاوت میان قیمت نقدی و قیمت اقساطی، قیمت تمامشده را بالاتر میبرد. در این مدل، مصرفکننده فقط بهای کالا را به آینده منتقل نمیکند؛ برای این انتقال زمانی هم مبلغ بیشتری میپردازد. اینجا همان نقطهای است که BNPL از «تقسیم پرداخت» فاصله میگیرد و به «قیمتگذاری اعتبار» نزدیک میشود.
رقابت در بازار BNPL ایران دیگر فقط بر سر این نیست که کدام پلتفرم اعتبار بیشتری میدهد یا مسیر فعالسازی سادهتری دارد. این مرحله، مرحله اول بازار بود؛ مرحلهای که توجه مصرفکننده بیشتر به «دسترسی به اعتبار» جلب میشد. اما با بزرگتر شدن بازار، پرسش مهمتری جلو آمده است: این اعتبار در نهایت چقدر برای مصرفکننده تمام میشود؟ اینجاست که فاکتور نهایی از یک عدد ساده به معیار شفافیت تبدیل میشود.
اگر خرید اعتباری همان قیمت نقدی را به چند پرداخت تقسیم کند، BNPL همچنان در نقش اصلی خود باقی میماند: کاهش فشار نقدی، بدون افزایش هزینه خرید. اما وقتی کارمزد یا اختلاف قیمت نقدی و اقساطی وارد معامله میشود، اعتبار دیگر فقط زمان پرداخت را جابهجا نمیکند؛ خودش به بخشی از قیمت کالا تبدیل میشود.
در چنین شرایطی، وزن رقابت به سمت مدلی میرود که فقط اعتبار بیشتری عرضه نمیکند، بلکه نشان میدهد این اعتبار، هزینه پنهان تازهای به خرید اضافه نمیکند
Buy Now Pay Later Credit Iran Transparency Cost Of Credit
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