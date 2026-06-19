Brazil's Impact on Haitian Football and Beyond

The story of Brazil's presence in Haiti during a friendly match in 2004, when the country was in the midst of a crisis, and the impact it had on the relationship between the two nations.

«فراتر از ورزش» بخشی از مطالب ورزشی بی‌بی‌سی است که داستان‌های شگفت‌انگیز ورزشکاران یا رویدادهایی را روایت می‌کند. حضور برزیل، قهرمان وقت جام جهانی، برای یک مسابقه دوستانه در سال ۲۰۰۴ در هائیتی بحران‌زده، پورتو پرنس، پایتخت این کشور را به تعطیلی کشاند.

پی‌یر ریچارد میدی، روزنامه‌نگار هائیتیایی، به یاد می‌آورد که دوستان خارجی‌اش از او می‌پرسیدند: «مطمئنی برزیلی‌ها در هائیتی بازی می‌کنند؟ انگار برزیلی‌ها در خانه خودشان هستند. » ظاهر ماجرا هم همین را نشان می‌داد. هزاران نفر از مردم محلی با پرچم‌های برزیل، پیراهن‌های زرد و سبز و صورت‌های رنگ‌آمیزی‌شده در خیابان‌ها صف کشیده و برای دیدن قهرمانان خود از جمله رونالدو، رونالدینیو و روبرتو کارلوس از درختان بالا رفته بودند.

پس از تنها حضور تیم ملی مردان هائیتی در جام جهانی ۱۹۷۴، هواداران این کشور سال‌ها در بزرگ‌ترین صحنه فوتبال جهان طرفدار برزیل بودند. این علاقه در دو دهه اخیر، به دلیل نقش پررنگ برزیل در ماموریت‌های حفظ صلح، کمک‌های بشردوستانه و پذیرش مهاجران هائیتیایی، حتی بیشتر شده است.

هائیتی در آن دیدار دوستانه مقابل برزیل با نتیجه ۶ بر صفر شکست خورد، اما آن مسابقه که به ابتکار سازمان ملل برگزار شد، برای این کشور کارائیز گرفتار خشونت باندهای مسلح، معنایی فراتر از فوتبال داشت





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Brazil Haiti Football Relationship Impact

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