Britain Imposes Sanctions on 12 Individuals and Entities Linked to Iran, US Forces Impede Trade in Persian Gulf

The UK government has imposed new sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of involvement in activities such as planning attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilize the UK and other countries. The US military has also imposed restrictions on maritime trade in the Persian Gulf, with the US Navy's 5th Fleet stating that it has forced 62 commercial ships to change course and has detained four vessels for potential seizure. The fleet also released a photo of the US Navy destroyer USS 'Delbert Blak' in the Gulf, indicating its participation in a naval blockade against Iran.

دولت بریتانیا ۱۲ فرد و نهاد جدید را تحت تحریم‌های مرتبط با جمهوری اسلامی قرار داد. بریتانیا این افراد و نهادها را متهم کرد که در فعالیت‌هایی از جمله طرح‌ریزی حملات و ارائه خدمات مالی به گروه‌هایی که به دنبال بی‌ثبات‌سازی بریتانیا و دیگر کشورها هستند، دست داشته‌اند.

ستاد فرماندهی مرکزی آمریکا (سنتکام) اعلام کرد نیروهای آمریکایی تاکنون ۶۲ کشتی تجاری را مجبور به تغییر مسیر کرده و چهار کشتی را برای اجرای محاصره از کار انداخته‌اند. سنتکام با انتشار عکسی از یکی از ناوشکن‌های آمریکا در ایکس نوشت: ناو «دیلبرت دی‌بلک» در حال نظارت بر آب‌های منطقه‌ای در دریای عرب است و در اجرای محاصره دریایی آمریکا علیه جمهوری اسلامی مشارکت دارد.

یک شهروند با ارسال پیامی به ایران‌اینترنشنال از اصفهان می‌گوید که با هزار زحمت کاسبی خود را انداخته ولی حالا سه ماه است که بیکار شده؛ ‘همه‌چیز گران شده و کسی پول ندارد. ’ سپاه ‘حضرت ابوالفضل’ در استان لرستان اعلام کرد دوشنبه ۲۱ اردیبهشت از ساعت ۱۴:۳۰ تا غروب، در حومه خرم‌آباد مهمات عمل‌نکرده ناشی از حملات را به‌صورت ‘کنترل‌شده’ منفجر می‌کنند.

مهدی چمران، رییس شورای شهر تهران، گفت شورای شهر از دوره سوم پیگیر جابه‌جایی انبار نفت شهران بوده، اما این اقدام تاکنون انجام نشده است. او همچنین اعلام کرد پس از اصابت و آتش‌سوزی انبار نفت شهران در جریان جنگ، بنزین در خیابان‌ها جاری شد و خودروها و تانکرهای اطراف دچار حریق شدند.

رویترز به نقل از امین ناصر، مدیرعامل سعودی آرامکو، گزارش داد شوک عرضه انرژی که از سه‌ماهه نخست سال آغاز شد، بزرگ‌ترین شوکی است که جهان تاکنون تجربه کرده است. ناصر گفت اگر اختلال در تنگه هرمز چند هفته دیگر ادامه یابد، عادی‌سازی بازار احتمالا تا سال ۲۰۲۷ به تعویق می‌افتد. او افزود حتی اگر تنگه امروز باز شود، بازگشت بازار به تعادل چند ماه زمان می‌برد.

مدیرعامل آرامکو اعلام کرد در صورت تداوم شرایط فعلی، بازار هر هفته حدود ۱۰۰ میلیون بشکه نفت از دست خواهد داد تا زمانی که تنگه بسته بماند. او همچنین گفت شمار کشتی‌های عبوری از تنگه از حدود ۷۰ فروند در روز به ۲ تا ۵ فروند کاهش یافته است.

امین ناصر افزود در سه‌ماهه نخست، تولید این شرکت به ۱۲.۶ میلیون بشکه معادل نفت در روز رسیده و در صورت لزوم، آرامکو می‌تواند طی سه هفته ظرفیت پایدار حداکثری ۱۲ میلیون بشکه در روز را محقق کند. او تاکید کرد در صورت ازسرگیری تجارت و کشتیرانی عادی، انتظار رشد قوی تقاضا وجود دارد، اما تا زمانی که عرضه از مسیر تنگه هرمز مختل باشد، سهمیه‌بندی تقاضا ادامه خواهد یافت.

در همین حال، زیاد المرشد، مدیر مالی سعودی آرامکو، اعلام کرد این شرکت حدود ۲۵۰ میلیارد بشکه معادل نفت ذخایر دارد و بیش از ۶۰ درصد جریان نقدی عملیاتی سال ۲۰۲۵ برای توزیع میان سهامداران و سرمایه‌گذاری‌های خارجی در دسترس بوده است. وزارت خارجه عربستان سعودی از تماس تلفنی فیصل بن فرحان، وزیر خارجه این کشور با همتای پاکستانی خود درباره تلاش‌های این کشور برای میانجی‌گری بین آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی خبر داد.

خبرگزاری مهر، وابسته به سازمان تبلیغات اسلامی، گزارش داد در جلسه کارگروه بنزین به ریاست محمدرضا عارف، معاون اول پزشکیان، تصمیماتی درباره اصلاح ساختاری مدیریت مصرف بنزین گرفته شد که از اول خرداد اجرایی می‌شود و ‘در این مرحله’ افزایش قیمت بنزین اعمال نخواهد شد. محمدعلی عزیز جعفری، فرمانده ‘قرارگاه فرهنگی بقیه‌الله’ سپاه پاسداران، گفت با این سطح از بی‌اعتمادی به آمریکا، طبیعی است تیم مذاکره‌کننده با هدایت کلیت نظام، شروطی را مشخص کند که همه حقوق مسلم جمهوری اسلامی را تامین کند و این شروط ‘حداقل انتظارات’ ما است.

رویترز بر اساس داده‌های کشتیرانی خبر داد که یک نفتکش دیگر از قطر به سمت پاکستان در حال حرکت است این دومین عبور یک نفتکش گاز طبیعی مایع قطر از تنگه هرمز به سمت پاکستان از زمان جنگ دوم است. کشتی میکسام بندر راس لفان قطر را ترک کرده و قرار است سه‌شنبه به بندر قاسم پاکستان برسد بر اساس این گزارش، انتظار می‌رود در روزهای آینده دو نفتکش دیگر حامل گاز طبیعی مایع قطر نیز راهی پاکستان شوند





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