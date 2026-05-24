Britain Signs Major Trade Deal with Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council

The agreement is expected to contribute to the growth of the British economy by five billion dollars annually. According to the British government, a total of 1.9 billion pounds (approximately 2.6 billion dollars) will be added to the real income or purchasing power of the people as a result of the agreement with the six-member organization of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

بریتانیا یک توافق تجاری بزرگ با کشورهای عضو شورای همکاری خلیج فارس امضا می‌کند. پیش‌بینی می‌شود این توافق سالانه پنج میلیارد دلار به رشد اقتصاد بریتانیا کمک کند.

براساس بیانیه دولت بریتانیا، انتظار می‌رود در پی توافق با سازمان شش‌‌عضوی شورای همکاری خلیج فارس، در مجموع 1.9 میلیارد پوند (حدود 2.6 میلیارد دلار) به درآمد واقعی یا قدرت خرید مردم اضافه شود. هسته اصلی این توافق کاهش گسترده تعرفه‌هاست.

بر این اساس، حدود ۵۸۰ میلیون پوند (تقریبا ۷۹۰ میلیون دلار) از عوارض کالاهای صادراتی بریتانیا به کشورهای خلیج فارس حذف خواهد شد که از این میزان، ۳۶۰ میلیون پوند (حدود ۴۹۰ میلیون دلار) بلافاصله پس از اجراشدن توافق، لغو می‌شود





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Britain Trade Deal Gulf Cooperation Council Economic Growth Tariff Reduction

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