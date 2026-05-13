Britain To Deploy Drones, Jets, Navy Fleet for Tumenhamz Mission

Britain will deploy drones, jets, and a navy fleet for a joint mission with other countries aimed at securing the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, which Britain deems an important global route for oil transport.

بریتانیا، پهپادها و جت‌های جنگنده و نیز یک کشتی جنگی را به ماموریت مشترکی برای حفاظت از کشتیرانی در تنگه هرمز اعزام خواهد کرد. جان هیلی، وزیر دفاع بریتانیا، این بسته را در نشست مجازی وزرای دفاع چندین کشور در روز سه‌شنبه (۱۲ مه) اعلام کرد.

این ماموریت شامل سیستم‌های خودکار برای شناسایی و پاکسازی مین‌های دریایی، قایق‌های بدون سرنشین، و جت‌های تایفون برای گشت‌های هوایی است. بیش از ۴۰ کشور دیگر هم در این ماموریت شرکت دارند. ماه‌هاست که ایران در تلافی حملات آمریکا و اسرائیل که ۲۸ فوریه (۹ اسفند) آغاز شد، در تنگه هرمز که یکی از شلوغ‌ترین کانال‌های حمل‌ونقل نفت جهان است، اعمال کنترل و ایجاد ناامنی کرده است





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Britain Tumenhamz Waterway Oil Transport Drones Jets

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