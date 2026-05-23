Brit Royal Navy receives reports of security incident involving a small boat near a tanker near Scattery Island

The Royal Navy, the military operational arm of the British government, received reports of a security incident involving a small boat near a tanker near Scattery Island in the Atlantic Ocean. The incident occurred within a 1.2 mi radius of the tanker.

سازمان عملیات دریایی انگلیس امروز از دریافت گزارش‌هایی درباره حادثه امنیتی برای یک فروند نفتکش در آب‌های نزدیک جزیره ‘سقطری’ خبر داد. سازمان عملیات دریایی انگلیس روز شنبه از دریافت گزارش‌هایی درباره حادثه امنیتی دیگری برای یک فروند نفتکش در آب‌های نزدیک جزیره ‘سقطری’ خبر داد.

در این بیانیه آمده است که یک شناور کوچک با ۵ سرنشین به یک نفتکش نزدیک شده است. نزدیک‌ترین فاصله این شناور به کشتی، ۱۰۰ متر بوده است. سازمان عملیات دریایی انگلیس با بیان اینکه تحقیقات درباره جزئیات این حادثه ادامه دارد، به دیگر شناورهای نزدیک این محل هشدار داد که با احتیاط حرکت کنند. در این بیانیه همچنین آمده است ‘تیم امنیتی مسلح نفتکش با شلیک گلوله‌های هشدار دهنده، قایق را مجبور به تغییر مسیر کرد’





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Royal Navy British Government Military Operational Arm Security Incident Small Boat Tanker Near Scattery Island Atlantic Ocean

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