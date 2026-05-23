According to a report from Bloomberg, US sources claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering ending the war in Ukraine by the end of 2026, while still seeing it as a victory for his country, as mentioned by conditions such as capturing Kondopozhskaya Vishnya, a region formerly controlled by Russia under Ukrainian control, and a large-scale security agreement with Europe.

منابع آمریکایی ادعا می‌کنند که رئیس جمهور روسیه می‌خواهد جنگ در اوکراین را تا پایان سال جاری میلادی، تحت شرایط مد نظر مسکو، پایان دهد.

منابع آمریکایی ادعا می‌کنند که «ولادیمیر پوتین» رئیس جمهور روسیه در فکر پایان جنگ اوکراین تا انتهای سال جاری میلادی است. شبکه «بلومبرگ» روز جمعه مدعی شد که پوتین می‌خواهد جنگ را تا انتهای ۲۰۲۶ پایان دهد، اما فقط با شرایطی که بتواند به عنوان پیروزی به مردم روسیه ارائه دهد. از جمله این شرایط می‌توان به تصرف کامل منطقه «دونباس» و یک توافق امنیتی گسترده با اروپا اشاره کرد که عملاً «دستاوردهای ارضی» روسیه را به رسمیت می‌شناسد.

این شبکه ادعا کرد که نگرانی در میان نخبگان روسیه به دلیل شکست تهاجم بهاری و حملات منظم پهپادهای اوکراینی رو به افزایش است. بلومبرگ در ادامه ادعاهایش افزود: «اوکراین و متحدانش به‌طور فزاینده‌ای مطمئن هستند که تهاجم روسیه در حال اتمام است، زیرا کی‌یف خط پهنی را تثبیت کرده و تهاجم بهاری مسکو را متوقف می‌کند.





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Russia-Ukraine War Russian President End Of 2026 Ukraine Kondopozhskaya Vishnya Security Agreement With Europe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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مقدونیه شمالی، اروپای مناطق محروموقتی وارد اسکوپیه، پایتخت مقدونیه شمالی در سال 2026 شدیم با نکته‌ جالبی روبه‌رو شدیم.

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