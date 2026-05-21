Bolivian Government Struggles with Crisis as Left Leader Emerges

The new government, supported by the United States, led by Rodrigo Paz, has been grappling with a paralyzing and deadly crisis in the Bolivian capital, La Paz. However, Paz's government has been weakened by a parliamentary split and a public feud with his vice president, Admen Lara, a former police officer.

فقط شش ماه پس از پیروزی چشمگیر و غیرمنتظره جریان راست‌گرا و طرفدار بازار آزاد در بولیوی، دولت جدید تحت حمایت قاطع ایالات متحده به ریاست رودریگو پاز با بحرانی فلج‌کننده و مرگ‌بار روبه‌رو شده است.

به نوشته ان‌پی‌آر، پاز به یک پیروزی غافلگیرکننده در انتخابات دست یافت، اما حزب دموکرات مسیحی که اوکتاویو پاز را به قدرت رساند، به‌سرعت در داخل پارلمان دچار انشعاب و چنددستگی شد. در همین حال، رئیس‌جمهور درگیر یک خصومت علنی و آشکار با معاون خود، «ادمن لارا» که از افسران سابق پلیس است، قرار دارد.

در این میان، اوو مورالس، رئیس‌جمهور چپ‌گرا و متنفذ سابق، با وجود اتهامات سنگین قضائی و دوری ۱۸ماهه از پایتخت، از مخفیگاه خود در مناطق گرمسیری، از نارضایتی‌های معیشتی مردم به ‌عنوان اهرم فشاری قدرتمند استفاده کرده و هدایت معترضان را به دست گرفته است. حضور دوباره حامیان مورالس در خیابان‌ها و درگیری شدید آنها با پلیس، نشان‌دهنده شکست استراتژی آمریکا و جریان راست برای به‌حاشیه‌راندن این رهبر سوسیالیست است.

مورالس به‌تازگی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس نوشت: «دولت و جریان راست ادعا می‌کنند من یک مرده سیاسی هستم و توانایی بسیج هیچ‌کس را ندارم، اما همچنان مرا مقصر جلوه می‌دهند. تا زمانی که به مطالبات ساختاری، مانند مسائل مربوط به سوخت، غذا و تورم پاسخ داده نشود، این قیام فرونخواهد نشست».

با تضعیف سریع مشروعیت دولت پاز که از حمایت پارلمانی و حزبی نیز محروم است، تحلیلگران معتقدند واشینگتن با کابوس بازگشت زودهنگام و قدرتمندانه جریان متمایل به مورالس مواجه شده است؛ تا جایی که مقامات آمریکایی ناچار شده‌اند بدون ارائه سند، رهبران این قیام مردمی را به ارتباط با باندهای قاچاق مخدر متهم کنند





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Bolivian Government Rodrigo Paz Admen Lara Left Leader Crisis United States Parliamentary Split Feud Paralyzing Deadly La Paz Admen Lara Left Leader Crisis United States Parliamentary Split Feud Paralyzing Deadly La Paz

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