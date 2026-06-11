Bitcoin's Decline and the Impact of Trump's Second Term

Bitcoin experienced a significant decline in price after the re-election of Trump, with the lowest level since before his re-election in 2024. This change is evident from the beginning of Trump's second term, which led to increased expectations for a more pro-crypto government, contributing to price increases. However, the sentiment has since changed, with Bitcoin experiencing a 30% decrease this year and a 6% decrease since Trump's inauguration. The stock market in the US has also seen significant growth, with the S&P 500 increasing by almost 10% this year and by 30% since the beginning of Trump's second term.

بیت‌کوین جمعه گذشته، به پایین‌ترین سطح قیمت خود از زمان قبل از پیروزی مجدد ترامپ در انتخابات آمریکا در سال ۲۰۲۴ رسید. این یک تغییر آشکار از آغاز دوره دوم ریاست جمهوری ترامپ است که انتظارات از یک دولت سازگارتر با ارزهای دیجیتال، به افزایش قیمت تا رکوردهای بالا کمک کرد.

بیت‌کوین برای اولین بار یک ماه پس از انتخابات ریاست جمهوری آمریکا، به ۱۰۰ هزار دلار رسید. اما از آن زمان احساسات تغییر کرده است. این ارز دیجیتال امسال تقریبا ۳۰ درصد کاهش یافته است و از زمان روی کار آمدن ترامپ بیش از ۶ درصد کاهش نشان می‌دهد. در همین حال، شاخص «اس اند پی ۵۰۰» بازار سهام آمریکا امسال تقریبا ۱۰ درصد و از زمان آغاز دوره دوم ریاست جمهوری ترامپ ۳۰ درصد افزایش یافته است.

هشت ماه رکود از زمان آخرین رکورد بالای بیت‌کوین، برخی از سرمایه‌گذاران را به فروش دارایی‌های خود سوق داده است، در حالی که برخی دیگر در حال ارزیابی مجدد نقشی هستند که ارزهای دیجیتال می‌توانند در یک سبد سرمایه‌گذاری ایفا کنند. طبق داده‌های شرکت فارسید اینوسترز، صندوق قابل معامله در بورس (ETF) بیت‌کوین پرچمدار بلک‌راک، از ۱۵ مه تا سوم ژوئن، در هر جلسه معاملاتی شاهد خروج خالص روزانه بود.

بیت‌کوین در آغاز جنگ تحمیلی علیه ایران در اواخر فوریه، افزایش یافت و تحلیلگران را واداشت تا بررسی کنند که آیا جایگاهش را به عنوان نوعی طلای دیجیتال یا پوششی در برابر عدم قطعیت باز خواهد یافت یا خیر. اما این ارز دیجیتال از آن زمان، رشدهای به دست آمده را از دست داده است. در همین حال، سهام آمریکا از رکود اولیه مربوط به جنگ بهبود یافت و به مجموعه‌ای از رکوردهای بالا رسید.

قیمت طلای واقعی امسال ثابت است، اما از زمان روی کار آمدن ترامپ ۶۰ درصد افزایش یافته است. مارک کوبان، کارآفرین و سرمایه‌گذار، در پادکست «فرانت آفیس اسپورتس» در ماه مه گفت: «فکر می‌کنم بیت‌کوین از مسیر خود منحرف شده است. » کوبان که گفت بیشتر دارایی‌هایش در حوزه ارز دیجیتال را فروخته است، افزود: «این آن پوشش ریسکی که انتظار داشتم نبود و این واقعا ناامیدکننده بود.

»بیت‌کوین هنوز از زمان سقوط ناگهانی در ۱۰ اکتبر که میلیاردها دلار نقدینگی را به همراه داشت، جایگاه خود را بازیابی نکرده است. از زمان سقوط، بیت‌کوین بهبود نیافته است در حالی که دارایی‌های دیگر مانند سهام و طلا عملکرد بهتری داشته‌اند. از آن زمان ترکیبی از عوامل دیگر به فشار بر این ارز دیجیتال افزوده است. صنعت گسترده‌تر ارزهای دیجیتال این رکود را احساس کرده است.

سهام صرافی ارز دیجیتال کوین‌بیس، امسال حدود ۳۰ درصد کاهش یافته است. تحلیلگران می‌گویند اشتیاق به هوش مصنوعی در هفته‌های اخیر افزایش یافته و تمرکز را از ارزهای دیجیتال دور کرده است. هیجان پیرامون عرضه اولیه سهام عظیم مانند اسپیس‌ایکس، شرکت موشک و ماهواره ایلان ماسک که یک کسب‌وکار هوش مصنوعی نیز دارد، ممکن است جایگزین هیاهوی پیرامون ارزهای دیجیتال شود.

جاناتان بیر، مدیرعامل شرکت فارسید اینوسترز گفت: «ممکن است پول‌های سوداگرانه زیادی در حال فروش بیت‌کوین و دنبال کردن هوش مصنوعی باشند. » عامل دیگر، عدم قطعیت در مورد تورم و مسیر فدرال رزرو برای نرخ بهره است. گزارش‌های داغ تورم و داده‌های قوی اشتغال، برخی از معامله‌گران و اقتصاددانان را بر آن داشته است که انتظارات خود را برای مدت طولانی‌تری به سمت نرخ‌های بالاتر تغییر دهند.

طبق داده‌های «کوین گلس» که توسط «بیت وایز» گردآوری شده است، در ابتدای ماه جاری، نزدیک به ۲.۵ میلیارد دلار موقعیت خرید بیت‌کوین در یک دوره پنج روزه نقد شد. شرکت «استراتژی»، یک شرکت کلیدی بیت‌کوین، نیز بازار را تکان داده است. این شرکت بیت‌کوین می‌خرد و به سرمایه‌گذاران خود این امکان را می‌دهد که در معرض این دارایی قرار گیرند.

شرکت «استراتژی» هفته گذشته اعلام کرد که ۳۲ بیت‌کوین فروخته است که اولین فروش آن از سال ۲۰۲۲ است و باعث کاهش بیش از ۱۷ درصدی قیمت این ارز دیجیتال و بدترین هفته آن از نوامبر ۲۰۲۲ شد. اما «استراتژی» روز دوشنبه روند خود را تغییر داد و ۱۵۵۰ بیت‌کوین خریداری کرد که باعث افزایش مجدد قیمت در صنعت ارز دیجیتال شد.

بزرگترین کاتالیزور کوتاه‌مدت برای صنعت ارزهای دیجیتال می‌تواند «قانون شفافیت» باشد که دستورالعمل‌های نظارتی را تدوین کرده و به مشروعیت بخشیدن به صنعت ارزهای دیجیتال کمک می‌کند. این قانون در حال حاضر در کنگره آمریکا در حال بحث است. بر اساس گزارش شبکه سی ان ان، «قانون شفافیت» همچنین مقرراتی را برای استیبل کوین‌ها، نوعی ارز دیجیتال که به دلار وابسته است، و همچنین سایر ارزها مانند اتریوم، وضع خواهد کرد





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Trump's Second Term Crypto Industry Stock Market Inflation Housing Market Crypto ETF Crypto Exchange Crypto Investment Crypto Regulation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

abbagereport on CNN's analysis of Trump's statements about nearing a deal with Iran. It highlights his repeated claims over two months since the ceasefire that a deal is imminent, and CNN's skepticism, suggesting he may be delusional, trying to calm markets, or believes wishing makes it so. The piece details specific dates and contexts of his remarks, from early April to late April, emphasizing Iran's eagerness as a recurring theme.

Read more »

Battling Iran: The Financial Impact on IsraelThe report by Israeli newspaper 'Israel Hayom' analyzes the financial crisis resulting from the recent military confrontation with Iran. The analysis highlights the staggering costs, the breakdown in financial communication between the military and the finance ministry, and the potential for a major financial crisis if tensions continue.

Read more »

Iran's delay in reaching a deal with US leads to consequences, says TrumpIran's delay in reaching a deal with the US has led to consequences, according to President Trump. He said the Iranian military is in a chaotic state, with significant parts of it, like the navy and air force, no longer existing. He also mentioned that Iran is only talking and not acting. He added that the deal Iran wanted was too good to pass up and now they have to pay the price.

Read more »

Commissioner Calls for Long-Term Supply of Fertilizer to Prevent Food ShortagesEuropean Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christof Hansen, has warned that if a long-term solution for ensuring the supply of fertilizers is not found, the EU will face a food shortage. He emphasized the need for the EU to ensure a sustainable supply of fertilizers and avoid relying on short-term financial assistance.

Read more »

Netanyahu to Participate in Elections; Uncertain Election Date, but Must be Held by OctoberNetanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, will participate in the upcoming elections. The official election date has not been announced yet, but it must be held by October. The uncertainty surrounding the election has led to a swift response from the opposition party, Likud, to portray their leader in a negative light. The elections, to be held after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, will be the first elections in Israel since then. Netanyahu, since returning to power in December 2022, has been facing challenges in security and politics. Before the Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran wars, his cabinet was dealing with internal protests over internal policies. Polls have shown that the Netanyahu coalition may face difficulties in the next elections to gain a majority in the parliament. A poll conducted by a research institute on June 9 showed that 61% of respondents believe Netanyahu should not be a candidate again. This number indicates the weariness of the political capital of the leader. However, the path of the opponents is not clear and simple. Polls have shown that the opposition parties may not be able to form a majority without cooperation with Arab parties. Some leaders of the opposition have rejected this option. The split may allow Netanyahu to continue even with a decline in popularity, to gain an advantage over his rivals. In the context of Washington, the picture is not uniform. American and Israeli officials say that Trump and Netanyahu still have a close relationship, but there are differences of opinion on the war with Hezbollah and Iran. Trump has recently asked Israel to limit military operations in Lebanon, as Washington is simultaneously negotiating with Tehran. A phone call between Trump and Netanyahu was also accepted last week.

Read more »

Persian News Text: Amir Haji Rezaei on the Credibility of the Coach's Statement and the Lack of Interest in the World CupThe news text discusses the skepticism towards the coach's statement regarding the impact of the World Cup on the country's happiness and the lack of interest in the World Cup among the Iranian people. It also mentions the current economic and social challenges faced by the country and the impact of the recent war developments on the people's mood.

Read more »