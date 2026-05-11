AFC برای فصل آینده برنامه زمانی دو بازی بزرگ مقامی آسیا را اعلام کرد

AFC با تصویب دو جدول برای فصل آینده، تلاش خود را برای نظم‌دهی دقیق‌تر به بازی‌های پولی آسیا و ایجاد یک ساختار زمان‌بندی‌شده و مرحله‌ای آغاز کرد.

کنفدراسیون فوتبال آسیا در جدیدترین برنامه‌ریزی خود برای فصل آینده، برنامه‌ریزی جامعی برای دو بازی بزرگ مقامی در آسیا ارائه کرد. AFC با تصویب دو جدولی برای فصل جدید، تلاش خود را برای نظم‌دهی دقیق‌تر به بازی‌های پولی آسیا و ایجاد ساختار زمان‌بندی‌شده و مرحله‌ای آغاز کرد.

بر اساس این برنامه‌ریزی، رقابت‌های لیگ نخبگان آسیا با مرحله مقدماتی (پلی‌آف) به پایان می‌رسد و سپس مرحله گروهی این رقابت‌ها به روی کار می‌آید. AFC همچنین برنامه‌ای برای رقابت‌های لیگ قهرمانان آسیا برای فصل آینده تدوین کرد تا با افزایش هماهنگی میان شرق و غرب آسیا و بهبود کیفیت بازی‌های پولی بازی‌های پولی آسیا به حرکت درآید





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