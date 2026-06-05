Azerbaijan Denies CNN Report on Israeli Operations in Iran

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations in a recent CNN report regarding Israel's use of its territory for military and intelligence operations against the Iranian government as 'baseless' and called on CNN to retract the report.

وزارت خارجه جمهوری آذربایجان ادعاهای مطرح‌شده در گزارش اخیر سی‌ان‌ان درباره استفاده اسرائیل از خاک این کشور برای انجام عملیات نظامی و اطلاعاتی علیه حکومت ایران را «کاملاً بی‌اساس» خواند و خواستار تکذیب این گزارش از سوی شبکه سی‌ان‌ان شد.

مبنی بر استفاده از خاک آذربایجان برای عملیات نظامی یا اطلاعاتی علیه ایران و همچنین استقرار نیروهای اسرائیلی در این کشور «کاملاً بی‌اساس» است. او تاکید کرد که «این ادعاها پیش از این نیز بارها از سوی باکو تکذیب شده» و موضع رسمی جمهوری آذربایجان پیش از انتشار گزارش، در پاسخ به پرسش سی‌ان‌ان به این شبکه اعلام شده بود.

حاجی‌زاده در بیانیه خود نوشت: «جمهوری آذربایجان هرگز اجازه نداده و هرگز اجازه نخواهد داد که از خاک این کشور برای عملیات نظامی، فعالیت‌های اطلاعاتی یا هرگونه اقدام خصمانه علیه کشور دیگری استفاده شود. » سخنگوی وزارت خارجه آذربایجان همچنین انتشار گزارش بر پایه منابع ناشناس و بدون ارائه مدارک معتبر را «مغایر با اصول بی‌طرفی، عینیت و اخلاق حرفه‌ای در روزنامه‌نگاری» دانست و از سی‌ان‌ان خواست این گزارش را تکذیب کند





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