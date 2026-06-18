Ayatollah Khamenei Reacts to the Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States

Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Republic, issued a permit for the signature of the memorandum of understanding with the United States, despite having a 'different view' on the agreement. He stated that he issued the permit in order to uphold the rights of the people and the 'resistance front'.

Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei , in a written message attributed to him, reacted to the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the United States and said that, despite having a 'different view' on the agreement, he issued a permit for its signature in order to uphold the rights of the people and the ' resistance front '.

In a message addressed to the 'Iranian people', he wrote that, in the process of reaching this initial agreement, 'the relevant parties, out of compassion and with a good heart, made great efforts'. However, he also claimed that the US President 'used various levers' to reach this agreement, adding that 'I, as a matter of principle, had a different view, but due to the commitment of the President of the Republic, as the President of the National Security Council, to uphold the rights of the people of Iran and the resistance front, I issued a permit for its signature.

' He further stated that the President of Iran has stated that if the US wants to 'excessive demands', they will not be accepted. Ayatollah Khamenei also wrote in his message that 'from now on, we, the people of Iran, will be waiting for the fulfillment of the conditions mentioned in the agreement.





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