Attack on Lamerd: Eyewitness Accounts and Criticisms

The article provides a comprehensive account of the attack on Lamerd, including eyewitness accounts, criticisms, and the response of the medical authorities. It also highlights the challenges faced by the injured and their families in the aftermath of the attack.

با گذشت بیش از سه ماه از آن روزها، اعتماد در گفت‌وگو با برخی شاهدان، مجروحان، خانواده مجروحان و جانباختگان و رییس بیمارستان لامرد به روایت‌ها و میزان رسیدگی‌ها و نقدها و گلایه‌ها پرداخته است.

هر کدام از شاهدان حمله به لامرد روایت‌های خود از حمله به این شهر را دارند اما یک جمله در میان سخنان‌شان بیشتر از همه تکرار شده است: «بیمارستان پر از خون بود. » برخی از آنها از عفونت‌های چندین باره زخم‌های ناشی از ترکش‌های آلوده و سمی سخن می‌گویند و رییس بیمارستان حاج‌ محمود حاج حیدر لامرد هم تایید می‌کند که آن عفونت‌ها متفاوت بوده و طبق گفته‌ها مسمومیت با سرب هم وجود داشته است.

یکی از آن چهار موشکی که عصر آن روز بالای سر لامرد در شعاع ۳۶۰ درجه منفجر شد درست پشت سوپرمارکتی بود که زهرا و فاطمه غلامی روبه‌روی آن ایستاده بودند. دقیقه‌ای قبل آرشام پسر زهرا، هوس خوراکی کرده بود بنابراین پدر ماشین‌ را همان روبه‌رو پارک کرد تا خوراکی بخرند. ثانیه‌ای بعد، هنگامی که آرشام داشت از داخل مغازه برای خاله و مادر دست تکان می‌داد، موشک بالای سرشان منفجر شد.

بعد دیگر صدا به صدا نمی‌رسید، موشک و ترکش‌هایش تصویر خنده‌ها را به گریه تبدیل کردند





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Attack On Lamerd Eyewitness Accounts Criticism Medical Authorities Challenges Faced By The Injured Infection And Treatment

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