Arabian source refutes WSJ report on Saudi-Qatari opening aircraft door for U.S. planes, blames distortion of Saudi stance

The source denied the WSJ report and accuses unnamed parties of distorting Saudi stance. Saudi supports Pakistan's diplomatic moves to prevent escalating tensions between Iran and US.

این منبع که روزنامه الحدث به نقل از او نوشته است، گزارش منتشر شده توسط روزنامه آمریکایی وال استریت ژورنال در مورد باز شدن حریم هوایی عربستان و کویت به روی هواپیماهای آمریکایی را تکذیب کرد و اظهار داشت که این ادعاها نادرست هستند، نکته‌ای که مقامات سعودی نیز بر آن تأکید کرده‌اند.

به گزارش ایسنا، این منبع سعودی معتقد است که طرف‌هایی به دلایل نامعلومی به دنبال تحریف تصویر موضع عربستان سعودی هستند. از سوی دیگر، کانال العربیه به نقل از یک مقام سعودی تأیید کرد که پادشاهی هیچ مجوزی برای استفاده از حریم هوایی خود برای پشتیبانی از عملیات نظامی تهاجمی به رهبری ایالات متحده علیه جمهوری اسلامی ایران نداده است.

این منبع اظهار داشت که عربستان سعودی از تلاش‌های سیاسی به رهبری پاکستان برای دستیابی به توافقی که جنگ و تنش فزاینده بین تهران و واشنگتن را متوقف کند، حمایت می‌کند و بر تعهد ریاض به کاهش تنش‌ها و تنش‌زدایی تأکید دارد. این منبع افزود: بعضی طرف‌ها به دلایل نامعلومی به دنبال تحریف تصویر موضع پادشاهی عربستان سعودی هستند و تلاش‌هایی برای متهم کردن ریاض به حمایت مستقیم از هرگونه تجاوز نظامی در منطقه وجود دارد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Arabia Qatar WASHJ Pakistan Diplomacy Military Tensions Iran

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