Army of Israel's Ground Operations in Syria's Southern Regions

Sources report on a series of ground operations and incursions by the Israeli army in various regions of the southern outskirts of Quneitra and Deir Ezzor in Syria in recent hours.

منابع سوری از مجموعه‌ای از تحرکات و تجاوزهای زمینی ارتش رژیم اسرائیل در مناطق مختلف حومه قنیطره و درعا در جنوب سوریه در چند ساعت گذشته خبر دادند.

به گزارش پایگاه خبری عرب ژورنال، به طور خاص، یک نیروی نظامی رژیم صهیونیستی با یورش به حومه جنوبی قنیطره به خانه یک شهروند سوریه در روستای العشه یورش برد و خانه را تفتیش کرد و وسایل آن را به هم ریخت. همزمان یک حمله دیگر ارتش رژیم اسرائیل در حومه شهرک رفید در همان منطقه رخ داد که طی آن حرکت تعدادی از چوپانان محلی را زیر نظر گرفتند و آنها را مورد بازجویی قرار دادند.

این تجاوزات ارتش رژیم اسرائیل به استان قنیطره محدود نبود بلکه به حومه جنوبی درعا، جایی که یک نیروی نظامی رژیم اسرائیل به سمت منطقه وادی الرقاد پیشروی کرد نیز گسترش یافت. عرب ژورنال اضافه کرد که نیروهای رژیم اشغالگر اسرائیل در سکوت کامل رژیم جدید سوریه به رهبری «احمد شرع» معروف به «ابومحمد جولانی» به حملات و تجاوزات خود در عمق خاک سوریه ادامه می‌دهند.

در ماه‌های گذشته نظامیان رژیم اشغالگر اسرائیل تقریبا هر روز یورش‌هایی به مناطق جنوب سوریه داشته‌اند که شامل بازرسی خانه‌ها، ایجاد ایست‌های بازرسی و نیز بازداشت غیرنظامیان از جمله کودکان و چوپان‌ها است. خبرگزاری سانا پیشتر گزارش داده بود که نظامیان صهیونیست به تجاوزهای خود در جنوب سوریه ادامه می‌دهند و طی روزهای گذشته در مناطق روستایی قنیطره و درعا به یورش و دستگیری غیرنظامیان از جمله کودکان اقدام کرده‌اند.

تداوم تجاوزات رژیم صهیونیستی به خاک سوریه در حالیست که این کشور بارها خواستار خروج نظامیان این رژیم از اراضی اشغالی شده و از جامعه جهانی خواسته است تا به مسئولیت خود برای بازدارندگی رژیم اسرائیل و وادار کردن آن به پایبندی به توافق ۱۹۷۴ درباره پایان دادن به درگیری‌ها عمل کند. از زمان سقوط دولت بشار اسد در سوریه، رژیم صهیونیستی با سوءاستفاده از خلاء امنیتی موجود در این کشور، ضمن بمباران کلیه تأسیسات دفاعی سنگین و هواپیماهای جنگی این کشور، در منطقه القنیطره در جنوب این کشور پیشروی کرده است.

وقوع انفجارهای مهیب در «قنیطره» سوریه آغاز مرحله دوم طرح فروش مشارکت در تولید ایران‌خودرو برای عموم مردم..





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Syria Army Ground Operations Southern Regions Quneitra Deir Ezzor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Fears Temporary Deal with Iran by US President Could Delay Nuclear TalksThe Israeli government is concerned about the possibility of a temporary agreement between the US president and Iran, which could delay nuclear talks. The newspaper Ha'aretz reported that Israel is worried about a limited agreement that does not address the main issues of Iran's nuclear program. The Israeli government is concerned about the elimination of enriched uranium reserves, the ban on uranium enrichment, and the ballistic missile program. The newspaper also quoted security sources who believe that Iran is stalling in negotiations with the US and that the likelihood of a comprehensive nuclear agreement is low.

Read more »

Pakistan Train Blast Kills 30, Injures 100, Separatist Group Claims ResponsibilityA powerful explosion in a passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province has resulted in at least 30 deaths and 100 injuries. The separatist group Brigades or 'Tip Majid', affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group claims to have targeted military personnel who intended to travel on the train during the holiday season.

Read more »

Donald Trump's Mention of Abraham Accords Fuels Speculations and Potential Normalization of Relations in the RegionDonald Trump's tweet regarding the Abraham Accords sparked speculation about the possible normalization of relations in the region between Israel and some countries. He praised the support and collaboration of regional countries in the recent negotiations between Tehran and Washington, indicating that joining these countries to the historical Abraham Accords could strengthen the cooperation.

Read more »

Iran Executes Leader of 2022 Coup Attempt, Rights Groups Worry About Executions and TortureIranian state media reported the execution of Abbas Akbari, a leader of the 2022 coup attempt, and labeled him as a 'leader of armed coup in the capital.' The report did not mention the victims or injured in the alleged shooting incident. Rights groups have expressed concern about the increasing number of executions and torture in Iran, especially after the start of the war between the US and Israel. According to the Norwegian-based rights organization, at least 1,500 people were executed in Iran last year, with 12 of them related to the protests of 2022-2023.

Read more »

Mousavi's Radical Anti-Israel Rhetoric and Potential Role in Post-Revolution IranThe article discusses the radical anti-Israel rhetoric of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the potential role he could play in post-revolution Iran, as reported by The New York Times. The report suggests that the US and Israel considered him as a potential alternative leader in Iran during the lead-up to the recent war.

Read more »

Trump Reiterates Requirement for Six Muslim Countries to Sign Normalization Deals with IsraelUS President Donald Trump has emphasized that six Muslim countries in the region must sign normalization deals with Israel before any agreement between the US and Iran to end the war can be reached. He has also threatened that countries that do not sign the agreements will not be part of any agreement with Iran, indicating a 'bad intent' on their part.

Read more »