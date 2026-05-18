Atlantic provides a thorough analysis of the current events in the Middle East region, attributing instability to the Government ofIRI. In this context, the US-Iran friction and recent attack trigger instability in the region. Although the article mentions the US-Iranian situation, it is aimed primarily at the impact of the Iranian government.

آتلانتیک در تحلیلی تازه «بی‌ثبات‌سازی» را هویت جمهوری اسلامی خواند و نوشت جنگ اخیر به بازتولید همان بی‌ثباتی منجر شده که تهران از آن تغذیه می‌کند.

در مقابل، امارات— به عنوان نماد ثبات منطقه- نیاز دارد این جنگ با صلحی پایان یابد که در آن تهران امکان بی‌ثبات‌سازی را از دست داده باشد. این رسانه آمریکایی، در تحلیلی منتشر شده یکشنبه ۲۷ اردیبهشت، امارات را نماد مدلی مبتنی بر ثبات، توسعه و پیوند با اقتصاد جهانی توصیف کرد و جمهوری اسلامی را حکومتی دانست که هویت آن با بی‌ثباتی، جنگ‌های نیابتی و تخریب گره خورده است.

در این تحلیل، نویسنده با اشاره به آتش‌سوزی حوالی شامگاه یکشنبه در نزدیکی نیروگاه هسته‌ای براکه، که به «حملاتی تروریستی» جمهوری اسلامی تبدیل شد، نوشت: حملات جمهوری اسلامی به امارات صرفا تعرض به خاک یک کشور همسایه نیست، بلکه یک تلاشی برای هدف گرفتن ایده‌ای توصیف شده است که دبی و امارات نمایندگی می‌کنند: امکان ساختن کشوری موفق، ثروتمند، جهانی و باثبات در خلیج فارس. در پایان، نویسنده نتیجه گرفت که جنگ آمریکا با ایران تاکنون همان بی‌ثباتی‌ای را تولید کرده که جمهوری اسلامی از آن تغذیه می‌کند و این جنگ باید با صلحی منطقه‌ای پایان یابد که اجازه ندهد جمهوری اسلامی از مسیر بی‌ثبات‌سازی، بر امارات غلبه کند





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