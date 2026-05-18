Analysts Predict Patterns from Russia's Playbook in Iran Talks

The Iranian delegation, led by President Hassan Rouhani, met with their Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a preparatory meeting for the initial round of talks with the American delegation, as the US explores the next steps of its détente with Iran, with observers noting parallels between the formations of strategies and codes of conduct from Russia's playbook.

هیئت ایرانی به ریاست محمد باقر قالیباف در دیدار با شهباز شریف، نخست‌وزیر پاکستان، در روز ۲۲ فروردین قبل از آغاز دور اول گفت‌وگوها با هیئت آمریکایی برای پایان جنگ همزمان با این‌که واشینگتن در حال بررسی گام‌های بعدی خود در قبال حکومت ایران است، برخی تحلیلگران معتقدند که الگوهایی آشنا در حال شکل‌گیری است؛ الگوهایی که نه از خاورمیانه، بلکه از «کتاب راهنمای کرملین» برآمده است.

لوک کافی، پژوهشگر ارشد مؤسسه هادسون در حوزهٔ امنیت ملی و روابط فراآتلانتیک، در گفت‌وگو با رادیو اروپای آزاد/رادیو آزادی می‌گوید ظاهراً حکومت ایران مستقیماً از راهبرد مذاکره‌ای روسیه الگوبرداری می‌کند؛ یعنی طولانی کردن مذاکرات، تلاش برای گرفتن امتیازات به‌صورت گام‌به‌گام و پرهیز از دادن تعهدات معنادار در عین حفظ ظاهر دیپلماتیک. رادیو اروپای آزاد/رادیو آزادی: وقتی به واکنش ایران به پیشنهادهای اخیر صلح نگاه می‌کنید، آیا شباهتی با رویکرد روسیه در مذاکرات مربوط به اوکراین می‌بینید؛ یعنی استقبال علنی از دیپلماسی در حالی که در خفا بر خواسته‌های خود می‌افزاید؟...

اگر من جای ایران یا روسیه بودم، می‌خواستم تحریم‌های بین‌المللی لغو شود. می‌خواستم دارایی‌های مسدودشده آزاد شوند...





RadioFarda_ / 🏆 13. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Russia US-Iran Détente Negotiations Saudi Arabia Arms Race Proliferation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran-US Tensions Enter a More Complex PhaseThe two experts discussed the future of the Iran-US tensions in a panel discussion at the Iran International conference in Washington. They agreed that the war between Iran and the US has entered a more complex phase, with Iran suffering a setback but not a defeat, and the US still struggling to define victory. The Strait of Hormuz has become the most critical tool for Iran to negotiate with the US.

Read more »

Israel's Attempt to Nab Iran Stalls as Iran Tactic Foiled, DigitalGlobe Imagery RevealsInformation analysis and imagery analysis show Israel's inability to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities and the United States' efforts to clean up the mess after a war it helped to start.

Read more »

Iran Preparing for Possible US Military Attack, Trump Says He May Delay Iran DealA report indicates that regional intelligence officials believe Iran is preparing for a potential US military attack. Meanwhile, Trump has again warned about reaching the end of his patience with Iran and Israel has stated it is prepared for any scenario. There are also reports indicating the impact of the US blockade on Iran and the growing dissatisfaction of the Iranian people.

Read more »

۴۱ روز از برقراری آتش‌بس میان ایران و آمریکا: پاکستان تنها در مرحله مدیریت بحران و به شکل شکننده ادامه می‌دهدPakistan's role in the establishment of the ceasefire between Iran and the US has shown that Islamabad has been crucial in maintaining stability in the region. However, after 41 days of the ceasefire, Pakistan seems to be gradually losing its diplomatic influence, indicating the need to assess Islamabad's performance in the ongoing talks between Iran and the US and the potential breakdown of the ceasefire.

Read more »

اولیانوف دیپلمات ارشد روس در واکنش به انتصاب قالیباف به عنوان نماینده ویژه ایران در امور چین: آیا فکر کردن به مشابه در روابط با روسیه به همان اندازه مرتبط و مهم نیست؟News coverage of the appointment of Iranian Deputy Envoy, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, as the Representative of Iran on China affairs, and the comparison of his role with previous appointees.

Read more »

Countries in the Middle East Pursuing Alternative Routes for Gulf Exports Amid Iran TensionsThe report highlights that the countries of the Gulf region are reconsidering their security arrangements in the face of the illegal war between the United States and Israel against Iran, and the search for new security is evident in the immediate studies being conducted in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, considering the possibility of constructing new oil and gas pipelines to deliver them to global consumers.

Read more »