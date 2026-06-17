Andrews Jouliani Reacts to Criticism of US Soccer Hosting of Iran Team

Andrews Jouliani, the executive director of the White House's World Cup organizing committee, responded to criticism of the US Soccer hosting of the Iran team, stating that the US had been transparent about the process from the beginning.

پس از انتقادات امیر قلعه‌نویی، سرمربی تیم ملی فوتبال ایران و تعدادی دیگری از بازیکنان تیم ملی نسبت به نحوه میزبانی آمریکا و محدودیت‌های ایجادشده برای کاروان ایران در این رقابت‌ها، اندرو جولیانی، مدیر اجرایی گروه ویژه کاخ سفید برای جام جهانی، به این اظهارات واکنش نشان داد.

جولیانی در پاسخ به گلایه‌های مطرح‌شده از سوی سرمربی تیم ملی گفت: «ما کاملاً با ایران شفاف بودیم که این روند از ابتدا مشخص شده بود. » اظهارات قلعه‌نویی پس از تساوی تیم ملی ایران مقابل نیوزیلند و استفاده از عبارت «مظلوم‌ترین تیم جام جهانی» بازتاب گسترده‌ای در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی داشت و بار دیگر نحوه میزبانی آمریکا از تیم ملی ایران را زیر ذره‌بین قرار داد.

سرمربی تیم ملی پس از پایان این دیدار و در جریان حضور جیانی اینفانتینو، رئیس فیفا، در رختکن ایران، به انتقاد از شرایط میزبانی پرداخت. قلعه‌نویی با اشاره به برخی محدودیت‌ها عنوان کرد که تیم ملی حتی فرصت انجام ریکاوری پس از مسابقه را نداشته و از اعضای کاروان خواسته شده بلافاصله خاک آمریکا را ترک کنند.

این انتقادات در حالی مطرح شد که پیش از این نیز لغو کمپ تیم ملی، صادر نشدن ویزا برای ۱۵ عضو کاروان ایران و همچنین صدور ویزا‌های کوتاه‌مدت برای برخی اعضای تیم با واکنش‌های زیادی همراه شده بود. جولیانی، اما در واکنش به این مسائل مدعی شد: «ایالات متحده از حضور تیم ملی ایران در جام جهانی استقبال می‌کند و ادعا‌ها مبنی بر اینکه مقامات آمریکایی تیم را مجبور کرده‌اند بلافاصله لس‌آنجلس را ترک کرده و به تیخوانا بازگردد، صحت ندارد.

» مدیر اجرایی گروه ویژه کاخ سفید همچنین تأکید کرد برنامه سفر و جابه‌جایی تیم ملی ایران از مدت‌ها قبل مشخص بوده و این موضوع به اطلاع مسئولان ایرانی رسیده بود. او در ادامه گفت: «هفته گذشته و پیش از ورود تیم ملی ایران به لس‌آنجلس نیز در گفت‌و‌گو با CBS News این موضوع را توضیح داده بودم.

» با این حال، مقام آمریکایی پاسخی به بخش مهمی از انتقاد‌های مطرح‌شده از سوی مسئولان تیم ملی ایران، از جمله موضوع ویزا‌های کوتاه‌مدت، عدم صدور ویزا برای برخی اعضای کاروان و محدودیت‌های ایجادشده در طول رقابت‌ها نداد





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Iran Team US Soccer World Cup Criticism Transparency Process Hosting

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