American Forces Launch Strikes on Iran in Response to Apache Downed

The US military launched strikes on Iran in response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter by the Iranian military.

فرماندهی مرکزی نیروهای آمریکایی در منطقه خاورمیانه موسوم به سنتکام اعلام کرد که نیروهایش در پاسخ به سرنگونی دیروز یک هلیکوپتر آپاچی ارتش ایالات متحده، حملات خود علیه ایران را تکمیل کردند.

سنتکام با ادعای تکمیل کردن و به پایان رساندن تجاوز خود به ایران سه شنبه شب به وقت محلی گفت: نیروهای سنتکام با مهمات دقیق از جنگنده‌های نیروی هوایی و دریایی ایالات متحده، به پدافند هوایی، ایستگاه‌های کنترل زمینی و سایت‌های رادار نظارتی ایران در نزدیکی تنگه هرمز حمله کردند. سنتکام درباره تجاوز خود ادعا کرد: این عملیات پاسخی متناسب به حملات اخیر به نیروهای آمریکایی و کشتی‌های تجاری بین‌المللی در حال عبور از آب‌های منطقه‌ای بود.

فرماندهی مرکزی نیروهای آمریکایی در خاورمیانه مدعی شد: نیروهای ایالات متحده هوشیار و آماده دفاع در برابر تجاوز ناموجه ایران هستند. بیانیه سنتکام در حالیست که «جنیفر گریفین» خبرنگار فاکس‌ نیوز در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس اعلام کرد: یک مقام ارشد آمریکایی به او گفته است که سه‌شنبه شب به وقت واشنگتن ۲۰ هدف در داخل ایران هدف قرار گرفت.

فاکس نیوز به نقل از این مقام آمریکایی ادعا کرد: اگرچه حملات آمریکا به گفته سنتکام پایان یافته اما ارتش آمریکا آماده است تا در صورت تصمیم ایران برای تلافی، واکنش نشان دهد. سنتکام عصر سه‌شنبه به وقت محلی اعلام کرد که نیروهای آمریکایی در پاسخ به سرنگونی یک هلیکوپتر آپاچی ارتش ایالات متحده که دیروز رخ داد، ساعت ۵ بعد از ظهر به وقت شرق آمریکا، به دستور فرمانده کل قوا، دونالد ترامپ، حملات دفاعی از خود علیه ایران را آغاز کردند.

فرماندهی مرکزی نیروهای آمریکایی در منطقه مدعی شد که این ماموریت، پاسخی متناسب به تجاوز ناموجه ایران است. رئیس جمهوری آمریکا نیز بلافاصله با تایید تجاوز مجدد به ایران در گفتگو با شبکه ای بی سی نیوز مدعی شد: به نظر من پاسخ دادن بسیار مهم است. آنها یک بالگرد ما را سرنگون کردند و ما همین الان در حال پاسخ دادن هستیم.

وی مدعی شد: این پاسخی به کاری است که آنها دیشب با بالگرد ما انجام دادند (سرنگون کردند) و من معتقدم که این پاسخ باید بسیار قوی و قدرتمند باشد و این پاسخ هم همینطور است. ترامپ در عین تجاوز مجدد به ایران مدعی شد: من همیشه در طول زندگی‌ام به پاسخ قاطع اعتقاد داشته‌ام. ما توافقی بسیار خوب داشتیم و احتمالاً همچنان خواهیم داشت.

رئیس جمهوری آمریکا پیش از این حملات روز سه شنبه به وقت محلی در شبکه تروث سوشال خود مدعی شد: به تازگی از سوی نیروهای نظامی بزرگ‌ مان مطلع شدم که شب گذشته ایرانی‌ها یکی از بالگردهای بسیار پیشرفته آپاچی ما را هنگام گشت‌زنی بر فراز تنگهٔ هرمز سرنگون کرده‌اند. رئیس جمهوری آمریکا با تهدید ایران برغم آتش بس مدعی شد: دو خلبان در این مأموریت حضور داشتند که هر دو سالم و بدون جراحت هستند.

با این حال، ایالات متحده ناگزیر است به این حمله پاسخ دهد. از توجه شما به این موضوع سپاسگزارم





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Iran US Military Apache Helicopter Strikes Tactical Response

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