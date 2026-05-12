American Military Costs and Iran Tensions

The article discusses the high costs of the illegal American attack on Iran and the subsequent hearings held in the United States. The Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, acknowledged the high cost of the military operation, stating that the cost of the military operation against Iran is currently close to $29 billion. The article also mentions the opposition to the war from various groups and individuals, including the disruption of a Senate committee meeting and the expulsion of a protester from the Congress.

هزینه های زیاد تجاوز غیرقانونی آمریکا علیه ایران که بر خلاف منشور ملل متحد انجام شد، بار دیگر پیت هگست وزیر جنگ و برخی از مدیران این وزارتخانه در آمریکا را مجبور به حضور در نشست استماع و پاسخگویی به نمایندگان کرد.

بر اساس آنچه تلویزیون الجزیره از این نشست رسانه ای کرد، پیت هگست وزیر جنگ آمریکا در این نشست خطاب به نمایندگان ادعا کرد: توافق آتش‌بس با ایران همچنان پابرجاست. در صورت درخواست رئیس جمهور ترامپ، می‌ توانیم عملیات آزادی را در هر زمانی ازسربگیریم!

پیت هگست سپس بر خلاف گزارش های منتشره از سوی رسانه ها و یا حتی از سوی سناتورهای کشورش در خصوص اتمام مهمات آمریکا در نتیجه تجاوز به ایران، ادعا کرد: مهمات لازم برای انجام ماموریت‌های خود را داریم و برای افزایش ذخایر خود تلاش خواهیم کرد! از سوی دیگر، سرپرست حسابرسی پنتاگون نیز در این نشست با اذعان به هزینه های بسیار زیاد تجاوز واشنگتن علیه تهران، گفت: هزینه عملیات نظامی (تجاوز غیرقانونی) علیه ایران در حال حاضر نزدیک به ۲۹ میلیارد دلار است.

تصاویر منتشره از نشست استماع مذکور نشان می دهد که معترضان به جنگ افروزی کاخ سفید در نشست استماع مذکور، جلسه کمیته دفاعی مجلس سنا را مختل کردند و خواستار عدم تصویب بودجه مورد درخواست پنتاگون شدند. در ادامه صدای معترضی که از کنگره آمریکا خواست بودجه «جنایات جنگی» را تصویب نکند، قطع شد و ماموران امنیتی کنگره او را اخراج کردند.

این در حالیست که مارک کلی، سناتور ارشد آمریکایی در واکنش به تجاوز غیرقانونی آمریکایی- صهیونیستی به خاک ایران و درخواست بودجه بیشتر از سوی دولت ترامپ با این بهانه، اخیرا در مصاحبه با «سی‌ بی‌ اس نیوز» اعلام کرد: در این باره باید بگویم که پیرامون این موضوعات، هیچ چیزی اجتناب ناپذیر نیست. همیشه گزینه‌های دیگری هم هست که بتوان از آنها استفاده کرد.

در دوره ریاست جمهوری باراک اوباما، توافق برجام غنی‌سازی ایران را در سطح پایینی نگه داشت؛ اما دونالد ترامپ این توافق را پاره کرد و به همین دلیل ما در این نقطه قرار داریم. درخواست یک و نیم تریلیون دلاری این دولت برای مصارف نظامی شوکه کننده است. زمانی که حدود ۵ و نیم سال پیش وارد سنا شدم، بودجه دفاعی آمریکا کمی بیش از ۷۰۰ میلیارد دلار بود.

الان دولت ترامپ ۲ برابر بودجه درخواست کرده است؛ یعنی تقریباً ۲ برابر مجموع هزینه دفاعی سایر کشورهای جهان. چین و روسیه از ایران حمایت می کنند. آن ها متحد یکدیگر هستند. من از این موضوع متعجب نیستم.

پنتاگون در مورد تسلیحات خاص به ما اطلاعاتی داده است. منطقی است بگویم که رقم‌ ها شوکه‌کننده است و نشان می‌ دهد تا چه اندازه انبارهای مهماتمان را مصرف کرده‌ایم. رئیس‌ جمهور، کشورمان را بدون هدف راهبردی، بدون برنامه، بدون بازه زمانی وارد جنگ (با ایران) کرد. به همین دلیل، ما مقدار زیادی مهمات مصرف کردیم.

این به معنای آن است که مردم آمریکا امنیت کمتری دارند. من این سؤال را از وزیر جنگ پرسیدم که چه مدت طول می‌کشد تا این مهمات بازآوری شود. صحبت از سال‌هاست





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Iran Tensions American Military Costs Patrick Shanahan Illegal Attack On Iran War Opposition Disruption Of A Senate Committee Meeting Expulsion Of A Protester From The Congress

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