Ali Khamenei's Funeral: A Complex Journey of a Leader Who Defined Iran's Policies for 37 Years

The news text discusses the upcoming funeral of Ali Khamenei, the former leader of Iran, and raises questions about the logistics and symbolism of the event, particularly the possibility of his son, the current leader, participating in the ceremonies.

رسانه‌های حکومتی در ایران روز شنبه از برگزاری مراسم تشییع و خاکسپاری علی خامنه‌ای، رهبر پیشین جمهوری اسلامی از ۱۳ تا ۱۸ تیر ماه خبر دادند.

علی خامنه‌ای روز ۹ اسفند در اولین دقایق آغاز حمله آمریکا و اسرائیل به ایران به همراه جمعی از مقام‌ها و فرماندهان نظامی کشته شد. در اطلاعیه ستاد بزرگداشت رهبر پیشین ایران آمده است که پیکر او روزهای ۱۳ و ۱۴ تیرماه در مصلای تهران قرار خواهد گرفت. بنا به همین اطلاعیه مراسم تشییع پدر مجتبی خامنه‌ای، رهبر کنونی جمهوری اسلامی روز ۱۵ تیر در تهران برگزار خواهد شد.

پس از آن قرار است مراسم تشییع روز ۱۶ تیر در شهر قم انجام شود. در نهایت قرار است پیکر علی خامنه‌ای روز ۱۸ تیر پس از تشییع در شهر مشهد در حرم امام هشتم شیعیان در این شهر به خاک سپرده شود. علی خامنه‌ای نزدیک به ۳۷ سال یعنی از سال ۱۳۶۸ تا اسفند ۱۴۰۴ در راس حکومت ایران قرار داشت و تصمیم‌گیر نهایی در مورد سیاست‌های کلان کشور بود.

مجتبی خامنه‌ای از زمان انتخابش به عنوان جانشین علی خامنه‌ای تاکنون در انظار عمومی دیده نشده و حتی صدا و تصویری نیز از او منتشر نشده است. هنوز مشخص نیست که آیا رهبر جدید جمهوری اسلامی در مراسم تشییع و خاکسپاری رهبر پیشین و پدرش شرکت خواهد کرد یا خیر. معمای جنازه‌ای که دفن نمی‌شود؛ نگهداری طولانی‌مدت جسد علی خامنه‌ای آیا امکان‌پذیر است





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ali Khamenei Iran Funeral Logistics Symbolism Leadership Transition

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