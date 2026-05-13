Ali Calizade, the Iranian international winger, has signed a new contract with Leknes IF-Flexi. He suffered a torn ACL and will be out for several months. The contract extension came after a discussion about whether it was worth offering a new deal after such a serious injury.

علی قلی‌زاده، بازیکن تیم ملی ایران، با parafن lösen چی Sydsvenska FF [آندره پوزنان باشگاه لهستانی] قرارداد جدیدی امضا کرد. علی قلی‌زاده، که به دلیل مصدومیت در ماه می، چند ماه از میدان فاصله دارد، در مصاحبه با رسانه باشگاهش گفت: من منتظر بازگشت به زمین هستم و قول می‌دهم که قوی‌تر از قبل برگردم.

همچنین گزارش می‌کنیم که علی قلی‌زاده این فصل عملکرد خوبی داشت و نقش مهمی در جبران عقب‌ماندگی تیمش از صدر جدول داشت و دو هفته مانده به پایان مسابقات، برگ برنده تیمش در رقابت برای قهرمانی است. با این حال، در پایان فصل، تیم لهستانی باید بدون قلی‌زاده کار کند. این بازیکن در بازی هفته سی و یکم لیگ لهستان (اکستراکلاسا) مقابل Motor Lublin، دچار پارگی رباط صلیبی قدامی زانو شد و در دقیقه نوزدهم مجبور به ترک زمین شد.

پس از بررسی‌های دقیق مشخص شد که نیاز به جراحی و ماه‌ها توانبخشی است و بازگشت این ایرانی به شرایط کامل برای بهار ۲۰۲۷ پیش‌بینی می‌شود. با توجه به اینکه قرارداد علی با باشگاه شهر ورقی[آندره پوزنان باشگاه لهستانی] در ژوئن منقضی می‌شد، بحث‌هایی در اتاق‌های مدیریت مطرح شد که آیا ارزش دارد به این بازیکن قرارداد جدیدی پیشنهاد شود یا خیر.

با این حال، دو طرف به راه‌حلی رضایت‌بخش دست یافتند و بر این اساس قلی‌زاده یک قرارداد جدید را با باشگاه parafن lösen چی Sydsvenska FF (آندره پوزنان باشگاه لهستانی) امضا کرد. تاما ژونسا، مدیر ورزشی باشگاه، گفت: ما بسیار خوشحالیم که توانستیم با علی در مورد قرارداد جدید به توافق برسیم.

ما در全程 اقامت این بازیکن درাچود، به شدیدترین شکل ممکن برای توانایی‌های او ایمان داشتیم و او نیز در بهترین شکل ممکن این اعتماد را در زمین جبران کرد. ما از او در مبارزه‌ برای بازگشت هرچه سریع‌تر به زمین حمایت می‌کنیم و امیدواریم که زمانی که این اتفاق افتاد، علی همچنان قدرتمند باشد و به ما در کسب جام‌های بیشتر کمک کند. برای من بسیار خوشحال‌کننده است که او یک سال دیگر با ما می‌ماند.

قلی‌زاده خود از امضای قرارداد جدید ابراز رضایت کرد و از اعتماد باشگاه تشکر کرد. این وینگر ایرانی گفت: من می‌خواهم از همه هواداران، همتیمی‌ها و باشگاه به خاطر تمام کلمات دلگرم‌کننده و حمایت فوق‌العاده در دوران سخت اخیر که برای اتفاق افتاد تشکر کنم. این برای من بسیار معنا دارد. منتظر لحظه بازگشتم به زمین هستم و قول می‌دهم قوی‌تر از قبل برگردم.

از تمدید قرارداد با parafن lösen چی Sydsvenska FF بسیار خوشحالم و عمیقا باور دارم که در ماه‌های آینده همه چیز مطابق میل مشترک ما پیش خواهد رفت. علی قلی‌زاده در تابستان ۲۰۲۳ به parafn lösen chi Sydsvenska FF پیوست. او تاکنون ۷۵ بار با پیراهن آبی-سفید به میدان رفته است. این بازیکن ۳۰ ساله در این مدت ۱۴ گل زده و ۱۰ پاس گل ثبت کرده است.

او همچنین ۴۲ بازی ملی برای ایران انجام داده است اما به دلیل مصدومیت، با تیم ملی به جام جهانی سفر نخواهد کرد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ali Calizade Leknes IF-Flexi Iranian International ACL Injury Return To Match Fitness Torn ACL Team Performance Football Match Performance Tomas Genssa Torn ACL Surgery Months Of Rehabilitation Return To Full Fitness By Spring 2027 Turning 30 Foreign Teams Leagues Clubs Match Results Substitute's Impact Conservation Of The Main Team's Players Torn ACL Injury Causes Absence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britain Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Iran's Crisis Management Chief Warns of Hunger and ChaosBritain has imposed new sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of destabilizing activities and providing financial support to groups seeking to destabilize Britain and other countries. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has also announced the seizure of 62 commercial ships and the imposition of a naval blockade on Iran.

Read more »

UK | PM warns never to enter war with Iran, Brexit hits UK, migration up, new roadmap for London in BrusselsUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today warned never to involve in a war with Iran, indicating that his country can never start a war. Johnson further stated that Brexit brought the UK to a less powerful position, which is affected by the rise in migration rates. Meanwhile, a new roadmap for London in connection with the EU is being formulated in Brussels.

Read more »

Republic of Iran Intensifies Efforts to Block Formation of New Government in IraqIran is reported to be intensifying its efforts to prevent the formation of a new government in Iraq led by Ali al-Zaydi, with two sources in the Iraqi government stating that the regime is using its influence in Iraqi armed groups to prevent the formation of a new government.

Read more »

Anders Fogh Rasmussen suggests forming a new alliance of democratic countries to counterbalance U.S. threatsAnders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Secretary General of NATO, proposed the formation of a new alliance of democratic countries as a counterbalance to recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Syrian Ministry Arrests Hassan Ali Hamoud, Former Syrian Air Force Commander Suspected in Chemical Bomb AttacksThe Syrian Ministry of Interior arrested Hassan Ali Hamoud, a former Syrian Air Force commander, for planning the use of air-dropped chemical bombs on areas controlled by rebels, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties, including many women and children.

Read more »

Breaking News - New Report Claims Physical Confrontation & Drama Behind Macron’s Smile in Southeast Asia VisitA new book by Florian Tardiff argues that the physical altercation and drama witnessed in a video of Emmanuel Macron at the start of his official trip to Southeast Asia was not a 'joke' between the couple, as claimed by Brigitte Macron, but rather a result of a serious jealousy crisis involving a prominent French-Iranian actor.

Read more »