Alexander Nikolov, a Bulgarian national volleyball player, arrived in Sirjan, Iran, allegedly on a temporary basis, to play with Parviz Hosseinzadeh once again. This event adds to the ongoing rumors of Sirjan's intentions to win the Asian Champions League title. Let's shed more light on this development.

Alexander Nikolov ، a star player of the Bulgarian volleyball team and Lubie , arrived in Iran's Sirjan team temporarily to play alongside Parviz Hosseinzadeh again. Btvsport, a Bulgarian sports website, reported that Parviz, a past teammate of Nikolov at Lubie Chivtowna, is currently in the lineup of Sirjan and it seemed that the Iranian team managers followed Parviz's recommendation and hired Nikolov to participate in the Asian Champions League games.

Nikolov also officially supported his teammate, which led to tensions with the Italian club's management, resulting in a formal apology from Nikolov. The Wallie Sport Bulgarian website also mentioned that the signing of Alexander Nikolov is a clear indication that Sirjan not only aims to reach the final of the Asian Champions League but also to win the national championship.

Representative of Indonesia with the arrival of Simon and Nimir Abdulazeez raised a storm and officially presented himself as the first choice for the championship





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexander Nikolov Bulgarian Volleyball Player Lubie Parviz Hosseinzadeh Iranian National Volleyball Player Asian Champions League Asian Championship Sirjan Policies Plans Historic Peter Toshuv Heidel Batho Security And Stability In The Kurdistan Region

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