Aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz? US moves to limit Tehran's access to cryptocurrencies

Washington is upping the pressure on Iran by seeking to limit Tehran's use of cryptocurrencies.

همزمان با افزایش تنش‌های در خاورمیانه، آمریکا فشار بر تهران جهت اعمال محدودیت بر استفاده از ارزهای دیجیتال افزایش داده است. مقام‌های آمریکایی به دنبال مسدودسازی کانال‌های مالی وابسته به جمهوری اسلامی و کاهش دسترسی تهران به شبکه‌ها و شبکه‌های مالی مبتنی بر رمزارز هستند.

این فشارها به دلیل افزایش تراکنش‌های مبتنی بر بیت‌کوین در تهران برای انتقال پول خارج از سیستم سنتی هستند. همچنین، دولت ترامپ به دنبال ردیابی و توقیف ارزهای دیجیتال مرتبط با حکومت ایران است. در این خصوص، اسکات بسنت، وزیر خزانه‌داری ایالات متحده، از توقیف حدود ۵۰۰ میلیون دلار ارز دیجیتال مرتبط با جمهوری اسلامی خبر داد





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