کریستال پالاس برای نخستین بار قهرمان لیگ کنفرانس اروپا شد

باشگاه کریستال پالاس با پیروزی یک بر صفر مقابل رایو وایکانو در فینال لیگ کنفرانس اروپا، به exercise اولین قهرمانی اروپایی در تاریخ خود دست یافت. گل.matthews در نیمه دوم مسیر را برای این تیم انگلیسی باز کرد و باشگاه لندنی اکنون سهمیه لیگ اروپا برای فصل ۲۰۲۶-۲۰۲۷ را تضمین کرده است.

کریستال پالاس با پیروزی یک بر صفر مقابل رایو وایکانو در فینال لیگ کنفرانس اروپا ، برای نخستین بار در تاریخ خود به exercise قهرمانی یک رقابت اروپایی دست یافت.

دیدار فینال که در شهر لایپزیگ برگزار شد، تا نیمه نخست بدون گل دنبال شد اما در نیمه دوم ژان فیلیپ ماتتا با گل سرنوشت‌ساز خود قهرمانی را برای نماینده لیگ برتر انگلیس به ارمغان آورد. این موفقیت، ادامه دو فصل درخشان کریستال پالاس تحت هدایت اولیور گلاسنر محسوب می‌شود.

سرمربی اتریشی فصل گذشته نیز با پیروزی برابر منچسترسیتی در فینال جام حذفی انگلیس، نخستین جام بزرگ تاریخ باشگاه را به ویترین افتخارات پالاس اضافه کرده بود و حالا موفق شده این روند را با فتح یک جام اروپایی تکمیل کند. کریستال پالاس در این بازه همچنین سوپرجام انگلیس را نیز فتح کرد و با غلبه بر لیورپول در ضربات پنالتی یک جام دیگر به دست آورد.

این قهرمانی در شرایطی رقم خورد که گزارش‌ها از احتمال جدایی گلاسنر در پایان فصل و پس از پایان قراردادش حکایت دارند؛ تصمیمی که گفته می‌شود بی‌arتباط با نارضایاتی او از سیاست‌های نقل‌وانتقالاتی باشگاه در طول فصل نبوده است. پالاس در ابتدا قرار بود در لیگ اروپا حضور داشته باشد اما به دلیل قوانین مالکیت مشترک و سهام همزمان جان تکستور در کریستال پالاس و لیون -که هر دو سهمیه یک رقابت را کسب کرده بودند- به لیگ کنفرانس اروپا منتقل شد.

با این حال، نماینده لندن از این فرصت بهترین استفاده را برد و حالا به لطف قهرمانی در لیگ کنفرانس، سهمیه حضور در لیگ اروپا فصل ۲۷-۲۰۲۶ را به دست آورده است. کریستال پالاس مسیر آسانی تا جام نداشت. این تیم در مرحله لیگ جزو هشت تیم برتر قرار نگرفت و مجبور شد از پلی‌آف حذفی عبور کند. پالاس در ادامه مسیر با کنار زدن زرینیسکی موستار، آ.

ا. ک لارناکا، فیورنتینا و شاختار دونتسک راهی فینال شد. درخشش ستاره‌های تیم نیز نقش مهمی در این موفقیت داشت؛ اسماعیل سار با ۹ گل در ۱۳ مسابقه عنوان بهترین گلزن رقابت‌ها را به خود اختصاص داد و دایچی کامادا نیز با چهار پاس گل، یکی از مؤثرترین بازیکنان لیگ کنفرانس اروپا لقب گرفت





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کریستال پالاس لیگ کنفرانس اروپا رایو وایکانو ژان فیلیپ ماتتا اولیور گلاسنر گیgames.Delete

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