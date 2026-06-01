پژوهش جدیدی نشان می‌دهد که کدام شهرهای میزبان جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ در آمریکا، کانادا و مکزیک برای هواداران دورکار مناسب‌ترند. این cities در بین ۱۶ شهر میزبان در سه کشور، بر اساس شاخص‌های کلیدی برای کار از راه دور، از جمله اتصال اینترنت، فضاهای کار اشتراکی، خدمات پشتیبانی فناوری، سیستم‌های بهداشتی و امنیتی، امنیت سایبری، هزینه‌های زندگی و امکانات اقامت، رتبه‌بندی شده‌اند.

پژوهش جدیدی نشان می‌دهد که کدام شهرهای میزبان جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ در آمریکا، کانادا و مکزیک برای هواداران دورکار مناسب‌ترند. این cities در بین ۱۶ شهر میزبان در سه کشور، بر اساس شاخص‌های کلیدی برای کار از راه دور، از جمله اتصال اینترنت، فضاهای کار اشتراکی، خدمات پشتیبانی فناوری، سیستم‌های بهداشتی و امنیتی، امنیت سایبری، هزینه‌های زندگی و امکانات اقامت، رتبه‌بندی شده‌اند.

در این تحقیق، شرکت ۲۰i، با استفاده از داده‌های در دسترس عموم، وضعیت اتصال اینترنت، در دسترس بودن فضاهای کاری، خدمات پشتیبانی فناوری در اطراف، شاخص نظام بهداشت و درمان محلی و امتیاز ملی امنیت سایبری هر منطقه را ارزیابی کرده و امتیازی بین صفر تا ۲۵ در نظر گرفته است. سپس این امتیازها جمع شد تا نمره‌ای از ۲۵۰ به دست آید. هرچه امتیاز بالاتر باشد، آن شهر برای کار از راه دور مناسب‌تر است





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶، شهرهای میزبان، کار از راه دور، اتص

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