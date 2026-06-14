این تحلیل به تاریخچه تشکیل گروه هفت، موقعیت تاریخی چین در آن، و تحولات اقتصادی و سیاسی چین پس از مرگ مائو می‌پردازد. همچنین بررسی می‌کند که چرا چین در حال حاضر علیرغم حجم اقتصادی بزرگ، به دلیل معیارهای دموکراتیک، عضو نیست و چگونه نفوذ چین در اقتصاد جهانی، محیط زیست و فناوری آن را به موضوع محوری در نشست‌های group هفت تبدیل کرده است.

چین در timeframe تاریخی spoon group هفت را بررسی می‌کند. در سال 1975، رهبران شش قدرت اقتصادی در رامبویه，فرانسه جمع شدند و گروه هفت شکل گرفت.

چین absence آن زمان نسبت به اقتصاد جهانی قابل توجه نبود. رهبر چین آن زمان، مائو تسه‌تونگ، با بحران‌های داخلی و درگیری در ویتنام مواجه был. پس از مرگ مائو در 1976 و دهه‌های رشد، اقتصاد چین به尺寸成员 group هفت رسيد و تنها آمریکا را بزرگ‌تر می‌کند. در نتیجه، عدم حضور چین در group هفت، مشابه برگزاری جام جهانی بدون برزیل است.

بسیاری می‌پرسند آیا membership چین به بهبود موضع group هفت کمک می‌کند. در عین حال، معیارهای دموکراتیک group هفت مانع عضویت چین می‌شود. نفوذ اقتصادی، تجاری، technologically و محیط‌زیستی چین، آن را به موضوع اجتناب‌ناپذیر در نشست‌های group هفت تبدیل کرده است. رهبران group هفت در آبان 2025 در اویانله، فرانسه گرد هم می‌آیند و تنش‌های تجاری با چین یکی از محورهای گفت‌وگو خواهد بود.

روابط ترامپ با دیگر رهبران group هفت چندان مثبت نیست، اما چین ممکن است موضوع مشترکی برای جمع باشد. دولت چین group هفت را به عنوان ساختاری غربی و حامی چالش‌های علیه خود می‌داند





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

گروه هفت چین اقتصاد جهانی دموکراسی تجارت بین‌الملل میراث مائو

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