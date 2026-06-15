در ماه پراید هر ژوئن، بنیاد تازه تاسیس Brighter Days Ahead Foundation به عنوان یکی از اهداف خود حمایت از جامعه رنگین‌کمانی را قرار داده است. این بنیاد به ابتکار خواننده معروف آریانا گرانده تاسیس شده است. این بنیاد در ابتدا فقط شامل نمایندگان جامعه دگرباشان جنسی و جنسیتی در ایالات متحده می‌شود، اما در اروپا نیز چهره‌های شناخته‌شده بسیاری هستند که همچنان تبعیض و نابرابری‌های پیش روی این جامعه را برجسته می‌کنند.

ماه پراید هر ژوئن برگزار می‌شود و بر افراد ال‌جی‌بی‌تی‌کیوپلاس، دستاوردها و چالش‌ها یشان نور می‌اندازد. با وجود اوج‌گیری حمایت در این ماه، بسیاری چهره‌های عمومی در تمام سال از حقوق این جامعه دفاع می‌کنند.

بنیاد تازه‌تاسیس «Brighter Days Ahead Foundation’ به ابتکار خواننده سرشناس آریانا گرانده، یکی از اهداف خود را حمایت از جامعه رنگین‌کمانی قرار داده‌است؛ درست هم‌زمان با آغاز ماه افتخار. هرچند فعالیت این بنیاد فعلا فقط شامل نمایندگان جامعه دگرباشان جنسی و جنسیتی (ال‌جی‌بی‌تی‌کیوآی‌اِی‌پلاس) در ایالات متحده می‌شود، در اروپا هم چهره‌های شناخته‌شده بسیاری هستند که همچنان تبعیض و نابرابری‌های پیش‌روی این جامعه را برجسته می‌کنند





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

اجتماعی جامعه ال‌جی‌بی‌تی‌کیوآی‌اِی‌پلاس حمایت چهره‌های عمومی دستاوردها چالش‌ها ماه پراید برخی از اهداف بنیاد Brighter Days Ahead Founda

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