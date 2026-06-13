تیم ملی فوتبال آمریکا با نتیجه ۴ بر یک بر پاراگوئه غلبه کرد و شادی رِینا و بالوگون نقاط برجسته‌ی بازی را رقم زدند. هم‌زمان کانادا با بوسنی tied و مکزیک و کره جنوبی پیروزی‌های first خود را جشن گرفتند.

تیم ملی فوتبال آمریکا در اولین بازی خود در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ در لس‌آنجلس مقابل پاراگوئه با نتیجه ۴ بر یک به پیروزی رسید. شادی جیوانی رِینا ، بازیکن این تیم، با ارائه یک بازی برجسته به ویژه در نیمه اول، نقش کلیدی در این پیروزی داشت.

اولین گل به‌خودی این مسابقات نیز در دقیقه هفتم به ثبت رسید هنگامی که مدافع پاراگوئه در اقدام دفع توپ، دروازه تیم خود را باز کرد. فولارین جری بالوگون، بازیکن شماره ۲۰ آمریکا، دو گل در این مسابقه به ثمر رساند؛ یکی با پای چپ و دیگری با پای راست. او در حال حاضر تنها بازیکنی است که دو گل در این دور از مسابقات scores کرده است.

کیتی پری خواننده مشهور پیش از شروع این مسابقه اجرای موسیقی انجام داد و جاستین ترودو نخست‌وزیر سابق کانادا که شریک زندگی کنونی وی است نیز در ورزشگاه حضور یافت. چهره‌های مشهور دیگر از جمله دیوید و ویکتوریا بکام، تام کروز و بیل گیتز نیز در استادیوم لس‌آنجلس حاضر بودند.

از سوی دیگر، ماركو روبیو وزیر خارجه آمریکا، سانتیاگو پِنیا رئیس‌جمهور پاراگوئه و جانی اینفانتینو دبیرکل فیفا در صندوق ویژه تماش cał هذا بازی را انجام دادند. sèbie hours قبل از این دیدار، تیم کانادا میزبان مسابقات در تورنتو در برابر بوسنی و هرزگوین به میدان رفت و در مسابقه‌ای بدون不同程度的 تحولات، دو تیم با نتیجه یک بر یک به تساوی رسیدند تا نخستین مساوی این رقابت‌ها رقم بخورد. در روز نخست مسابقات، مکزیک در یکی از غیرمعمول‌ترین بازی‌های افتتاحیه با سه کارت قرمز، آفریقای جنوبی را ۲ بر ۰ شکست داد.

در بازی دیگر این گروه، کره جنوبی نماینده آسیا جمهوری چک را ۲ بر ۱ پشت سر گذاشت و اولین پیروزی تیم‌های آسیایی را در این دور ضبط کرد. در مجموع چهار مسابقه‌ای که تاکنون برگزار شده، ۱۲ گل به ثمر رسیده است که میانگین خوبی محسوب می‌شود





RadioFarda_ / 🏆 13. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ تیم ملی آمریکا پاراگوئه شادی جیوانی رِینا فولارین جری بالوگون گل به‌خودی کیتی پری جاستین ترودو کره جنوبی جمهوری چک مکزیک آفریقای جنوبی

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

چای دبش پرونده -Thirteenth Session HeldThe thirteenth session of the Chay Dabash case was held at the first branch of the Islamic Revolution Court, specializing in the crimes of major and major disruptors in the economic system.

Read more »

Iran-UAE Tensions Escalate at First Day of Brics Foreign Ministers' MeetingThe escalating tensions between Iran and the UAE were evident at the first day of the Brics foreign ministers' meeting in Delhi. Abbas Ebrahimi, the Iranian foreign minister, addressed the UAE without naming them, stating that the alliance with Israel did not protect them. He also mentioned the UAE's direct involvement in the aggressive action against Iran. The UAE denied the involvement of their foreign minister in the conflict with Israel.

Read more »

Turkeytelevision: Turkish defense industry unveils new generation mine-clearing robot and explosive ordnance disposal system in SAHA 2026Turkish defense industry, for the first time, unveiled a new generation mine-clearing robot and an explosive ordnance disposal system (EYP) in SAHA 2026, a defense, aerospace and air defense exhibition.

Read more »

First Recipients of European Commission's 'Merit' Award to be Honored in StrasbourgThe European Commission is set to bestow the first recipients of its 'Merit' award on May 19th, 2022. The award will be presented to individuals who have played a significant role in the European integration process or have championed the fundamental values of the Union. The ceremony will take place in Strasbourg.

Read more »

Women over 30 can become guardians of children for the first time under the new lawThe new law allows women over 30 to become guardians of children for the first time, but there are still limitations. Women who are single usually cannot adopt a child, and the guardianship of girls and older children is more common. Women who are single must take a girl as a guardian.

Read more »

Mourning of Proez Khorsand, the First Voice Heard After the Islamic Revolution, to be Held TomorrowThe funeral of Proez Khorsand, a prominent figure in the pre-revolutionary period and the first voice heard after the Islamic Revolution, is scheduled for tomorrow.

Read more »