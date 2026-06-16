شیخ نعیم قاسم، دبیرکل حزبالله، در پیامی به محمدباقر قالیباف، رئیس مجلس شورای اسلامی، مواضع حمایتگرانه او از لبنان و مقاومت آن را ستوده و تأکید کرده است که این حمایتها نقش مؤثری در وادار کردن اسرائیل به توقف عملیات نظامی داشتهاند. او همچنین از ایران و ملت آن به خاطر یاریرسانی به مقاومت و ملت لبنان تشکر کرده و ایران را نماد عزت و شرافت خوانده است.
شیخ نعیم قاسم ، دبیرکل حزبالله ، در پیامی فرستیده به محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس شورای اسلامی، مواضع حمایتگرانه او از لبنان و مقاومت آن را ستوده و تأکید کرده است که این حمایتها نقش مؤثری در وادار کردن رژیم اسرائیل به توقف فوری و دائمی عملیات نظامی در تمامی جبههها، به ویژه در پیوند با توقف جنگ علیه جمهوری اسلامی ایران ، داشتهاند.
او افزود: "شما تنها روزنه امید مؤثر برای مهار تجاوز اسرائیلی-آمریکایی علیه لبنان را به واقعیتی تبدیل کردید که به جهان ثابت کرد ایران یاور حق، مقاومت و مستضعفان است.
" دبیرکل حزبالله با اشاره به حمایتهای ایران از لبنان و مقاومت، گفت: "ایران به حزبالله، مقاومت و ملت لبنان همه چیز داده و هیچ چیز از آنان نگرفته است. ایران به ما برای انتخابهای خودمان، برای تقویت توانمان در راه آزادسازی سرزمینمان، برای التیام زخمهای جامعهمان و کمک به آن، یاری رسانده است.
" او در ادامه پیام خود،-blood ایران را در pedestal ایستادگی در برابر اسرائیل و تأکید بر اینکه ایران نماد عزت و شرافت است، ستوده و از حزبالله، ملت لبنان، شهیدان، مجروحان و اسرا و همچنین رهبران و نهادهای مختلف ایران，به ویژه ملت بزرگ ایران، تشکر کرده است. Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, in a message to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, praised his supportive positions towards Lebanon and its resistance, emphasizing that these supports played an effective role in compelling the Israeli regime to a complete and immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, especially in conjunction with the cessation of war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
He stated: "You alone turned the effective beam of hope for curbing the Israeli-American aggression against Lebanon into a reality that proved to the world that Iran is the helper of truth, resistance, and the oppressed.
" The Hezbollah Secretary-General, referring to Iran's support for Lebanon and the resistance, said: "Iran has given everything to Hezbollah, the resistance, and the people of Lebanon and has taken nothing from them. Iran has assisted us in our own elections, in strengthening our capabilities for the liberation of our land, in healing the wounds of our society, and in helping it.
" He continued his message by extolling Iran's sacrifices in standing firm against Israel and stressing that Iran is a symbol of dignity and honor, and expressed gratitude to Hezbollah, the people of Lebanon, the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, as well as Iranian leaders and various institutions, especially the great Iranian nation
حزبالله لبنان ایران مقاومت اسرائیل قالیباف نعیم قاسم