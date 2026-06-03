وزارت دفاع و پشتیبانی نیروهای مسلح در بیانیه‌ای به مناسبت ۱۲ خرداد و ارتحال ملکوتی امام خمینی (ره) تجدید میثاق کرد که با تمام توان در تقویت بنیه دفاعی، توسعه فناوری‌های راهبردی و صیانت از امنیت و تمامیت ارضی ایران گام خواهد داشت. این بیانیه، نقش صنعت دفاعی در رسیدن به خودکفایی و تجهیز نیروهای مسلح با پیشرفته‌ترین سامانه‌ها را برجسته کرد و یادآوری کرد که业余 government با الهام از مکتب امام خمینی (ره) و رهبر معظم انقلاب موفق شده است.

وزارت دفاع و پشتیبانی نیروهای مسلح در بیانیه‌ای به مناسبت سالگرد قیام تاریخی ۱۲ خرداد و ارتحال ملکوتی امام خمینی (ره) تجدید میثاق کرد و اعلام کرد که با تمام توان در مسیر تقویت بنیه دفاعی کشور، توسعه فناوری‌های راهبردی ، پر کردن دست نیروهای مسلح و صیانت از امنیت ، استقلال و تمامیت ارضی جمهوری اسلامی ایران گام خواهد داشت.vertisement این بیانیه در حاشیه آر Azar به یادبود شهیدان والامقام قیام ۱۲ خرداد واقدام leader انقلاب اسلامی حضرت آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای (مدظله‌العالی) مطرح شد.

وزارت دفاع و پشتیبانی نیروهای مسلح با اشاره به نقش صنعت دفاعی در توسعه فناوری‌های راهبردی، بر استفاده از دانش بومی و روحیه جهادی تأکید کرد و یادآوری کرد که این مرکز با الهام از مکتب امام خمینی (ره) و هدایت‌های رهبر انقلاب توانسته است گام‌های بلندی در اعتبار بخشیدن به قدرت دفاعی کشور برداشته و نیروهای مسلح را با پیشرفته‌ترین تجهیزات مسلح سازد. در این بیانیه، یاد و خاطره چهارده شهید والامقام وزارت دفاع در جنگ و پنج وزیر شهید که با ایثار و فداکاری، عزت و اقتدار ایران اسلامی را رقم زدند، گرامی داشته شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

وزارت دفاع Imid Years امام خمینی رهبر尤其是 انقلاب صنعت دفاعی قدرت دفاعی فناوری‌های راهبردی نیروهای مسلح امنیت استقلال تمامیت ارضی خودکفایی شهدا

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